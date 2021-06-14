BWW Review: QUEEN BEES at Sedona International Film Festival

Michael Lembeck certainly knows a thing or two about relationships and intelligent humor. The three-time Emmy nominee (one of which was a Win) for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (FRIENDS) and frequent presence on TV sitcoms (One Day at a Time; Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman; Barney Miller), has brought his accumulated experience and sensitivities (and, perchance his own age ~ he's now in his 70's) to the fore in QUEEN BEES, a whimsical, poignant, and optimistic film about life never being too late to live.

Lembeck has translated producer Harrison Powell's and writer Donald Martin's vision into a work that buzzes with a smooth and gentle tone of familiarity ~ acknowledging the potential collateral damage of aging (the loss of independence, the passing of loved ones, the defeats of physical functions, and dementia) but not being weighed down by the gravity of it all. For, after all, this is a movie that purports to be "a comedy about the young at heart."

In this latest addition to the repertoire of cinema about life transitions, QUEEN BEES is a thriving honeycomb of performances, thanks to the presence of veteran actors Ellen Burstyn, Ann- Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin, James Caan, and Christopher Lloyd. It's like a gathering of cinematic eagles (pardon the mixing of puns) has descended upon Lembeck's creative nest. The result is (besides an engaging story line) a generous master class in natural acting.

Ellen Burstyn (as Helen Wilson), radiant and polished as ever at the age of 88, shines as a cheeky, cantankerous, and determinedly self-reliant widow to whom fate (and fire) has pitched a curve ball. Hardly fragile but prone to forgetfulness, she locks herself out of her house as an unattended stove fire consumes her beloved abode.

Her daughter Laura (Elizabeth Mitchell) with whom she has a tenuous relationship, after much pleading, persuades Helen to move into Pine Grove Senior Community while repairs are underway, if only for a short while, at least until the repairs are completed. With added encouragement from Peter, her devoted grandson (Matthew Barnes), she reluctantly agrees.

Pine Grove presents itself as an idyllic well-appointed independent living haven, overseen by Ken, the overly solicitous manager, played with aplomb by the wonderful French Stewart. It holds within it, however, a hive.

Helen suffers the gratuitous welcomes of her new hosts and enters the grand airy space of the senior Xanadu only to find that some of the air feels adolescent. Cruising about in their own cloud of self-importance are the "queen bees," the proverbial clique into whose fold entry is strictly limited and determined by its apparent leader, the ever-sullen Janet (Jane Curtin).

As Helen defies the bees' order of things and enters their hallowed circle of bridge players, friendships begin to bloom and the strengths and vulnerabilities of each bee come to light.

As the narrative of each character unfolds, so too do the performances of the accompanying cast sparkle.

Curtin may play the villain in the group ~ acting out in devious ways that undermine Helen ~ but she balances her portrayal with enough of a sense of fragility (a woman bearing a cross) that she elicits our compassion.

Ann-Margret is delightful as Margo, the five-times-married siren on the lookout for number six. Across the crowded dining room sits Arthur (Christopher Lloyd), the object of adoration by the gray-haired ladies of the center. It is he on whom she will zero her aim, only to discover a truth that elevates Lloyd's performance to brilliance.

The fourth member of the group is the dulcet voiced Sally (tenderly portrayed by Loretta Devine). Notwithstanding a recurrence of cancer and grief over her own loss, she manifests a strength of character, warmth, and humility that brings balance to the group.

As the Bees bond, romance enters Helen's protected sphere in the form of Dan Simpson, a gallant, soft-spoken, and persistent admirer. James Caan is brilliant in the role, exuding pheromones in a charm offensive that captures Helen's heart.

The scenes between Burstyn and Caan ~ especially the dance date that turns into a dance lesson ~ are masterful and, like so many other scenes throughout the film, resonate with authenticity. There is no end of pleasure in watching these two artists cast their spells.

There are, too, the unanticipated twists and resolutions that this review will not reveal. In their course, however, the true mettle and humanity of all the characters are revealed. Therein lies the gift that Lembeck and his magnificent cast deliver in this gentle and loving tale.

QUEEN BEES is one of the premiere films to be screened at the 2021 Sedona International Film Festival (June12th-20th). Now in theatres and On Demand.

Photo credit to Astute Films

