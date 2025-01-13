BLUES IN THE NIGHT to Open at Arizona Theatre Company in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company will welcome in 2025 with the Tony Award- nominated musical Blues in the Night by Sheldon Epps. With 26 torch songs to light up the stage, a cast of sizzling singers, and a legendary creative team, Arizona Theatre Company continues to bring outstanding creatives and casts from across the country to Arizona audiences.

Blues in the Night tells the story of three women and one man in 1930s-era Chicago who have found themselves in a swanky hotel where they are left to reflect on their lives and explore the universal question, "What is next?" Comprised of songs by Blues icons such as Bessie Smith, Ida Cox, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, and many more, ATC has brought in director Ricardo Khan, Founding Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning Crossroads Theatre Company, as well as Tony-nominated choreographer Hope Clarke (Jelly's Last Jam) and musical director/band leader William Foster McDaniel to create a new production that speaks to audiences of today.

Director Khan remarks, "For these characters, and in this extraordinary period of American history, Chicago was an important port for the formerly enslaved to escape the cruelties of the antebellum South and move forward to points further north, east and west, in a search of real freedom and opportunity. Blues tells that story in song, of a people in transition from one day to the night and then to the dawning again of yet another day, ultimately reflecting where each of us - both on the stage and in the audience - is in our own personal journeys, then and now."

A major figure in the Black theatre movement, Khan's Crossroads Theatre Company has nurtured the careers and new works of Ntozake Shange, August Wilson, Lynn Nottage, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Gregory Hines and superstar Viola Davis, among many others.

"The strength of the piece [Blues in the Night] lies in the high-octane performances of its cast," Khan notes. "We spent a lot of time searching and auditioning on both coasts for the brilliance we now have in this company of performers. They're extraordinary!"

Bringing Khan and Clarke to ATC fulfills a major goal that Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August has for the company. "These trailblazing artists - Khan, Clarke, Epps, costumer Myrna Colley-Lee, William Foster McDaniel and the top shelf performers we have in the show, are a slice of theatre history and civil history. They are true Entertainers whose work is informed by joy, by history, by rhythm, and by pure soul. There is nobody out there like them!"

ATC's Blues in the Night runs January 26 through February 15 in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art and February 22 through March 9 in Greater Phoenix at Tempe Center for the Arts.

