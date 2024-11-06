BLACK NATIVITY to be Presented at Black Theatre Troupe This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Theatre Troupe will present Langston Hughes' celebrated song play, BLACK NATIVITY—a moving, soulful retelling of the Nativity story brought to life through vibrant gospel music, dance, and spoken word. The production will run from December 6 to December 15 at the Black Theatre Troupe, located at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center.

Directed by Tony Wheaton, BLACK NATIVITY offers an inspiring experience filled with the dynamic power of gospel music, the elegance of dance, and the timeless poetic brilliance of Langston Hughes. Featuring an outstanding cast of local gospel talent, this production breathes new life into a classic story, delivering a performance that is both spiritually uplifting and deeply moving.

"BLACK NATIVITY is not just the powerful words of literary giant Langston Hughes, but also at its heart a musical celebration of African American culture and heritage," says David J. Hemphill, Executive Director, Black Theatre Troupe. "The show offers a unique perspective on the Nativity story, highlighting the universal themes of love, faith, and the importance of community."

Tickets for BLACK NATIVITY are $50 and can be purchased by calling the Black Theatre Troupe at 602-258-8128 or online.

