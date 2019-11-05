Arizona Theatre Company Dedicates 2019-20 Season To Memory Of Brian Jerome Peterson

Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) is dedicating the 2019-20 season to the memory of Brian Jerome Peterson, who designed sound for more than 90 ATC productions during a 34-year tenure with the company.

Peterson passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

"We are deeply saddened by Brian's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and those who he touched during an incredibly creative career," said ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "His memory will certainly live on through his legacy of excellence and the joy he brought to so many people over the years, and we can think of no greater way to honor them than to dedicate the season to him."

In addition to his work at ATC, Peterson's designs have been heard on many stages at many theatres across the nation including the Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY; Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California; Seattle Repertory Theatre; The Cleveland Playhouse; Portland Playhouse; Portland Center Stage,;Actors Theatre of Louisville; San Jose Repertory Theatre; Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and the Bay Street Repertory Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY.

Among the productions that carried his designs for ATC were The Royale, American Mariachi, Two Trains Running, Native Gardens, Low Down Dirty Blues, Outside Mullingar, Chapter Two, Holmes and Watson, La Esquinita USA, An Act of God, King Charles III, Fences, Disgraced, Five Presidents, Wait Until Dark, Around the World in 80 Days, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Sunshine Boys, Jane Austen's Emma, The Great Gatsby, God of Carnage, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Lost in Yonkers, Ain't Misbehavin', George is Dead, Somebody/Nobody, Enchanted April, Touch the Names, I Am My Own Wife, Twelfth Night, Tuesdays with Morrie, Crowns, Macbeth, The Pirates of Penzance, The Immigrant, A Streetcar Named Desire, Oh Coward!, Copenhagen, Fully Committedand the world premieres of Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of The Suicide Club, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, Inventing van Gogh, Rocket Man, Minor Demons and The Holy Terror.

Peterson won an ariZoni Award for his sound design for The Mystery of Irma Vep. This spring, he was selected as an Arts Hero award through ON Media for his contributions to the Arts in Arizona.

"Thank you, Brian, for all the beautiful noise you brought to us all," said ATC Patron Data and Services Manager Ron May, who also is artistic director at Stray Cat Theatre.

For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





