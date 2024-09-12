All Puppet Players Present LOST BOYS: LIVE & UNDEAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The All Puppet Players, known for their outrageous and hilarious puppet parodies, will bring their latest production, Lost Boys: Live & Undead, to the stage starting September 6th at Playhouse on the Park in Phoenix. Prepare for a blood-soaked, laughter-fueled ride through the iconic 80's vampire movie The Lost Boys—all performed by a ragtag gang of wild, irreverent puppets.

Lost Boys: Live & Undead is not your average puppet show. This darkly comedic and absurd reimagining of the cult classic will have audiences howling with laughter as Michael, Sam, and the rest of the Lost Boys clash with vampires in a way you've never seen before. Puppets, blood, and rock 'n' roll—what more could you ask for?

The All Puppet Players have made a name for themselves with their unique brand of outrageous puppet performances, featuring classics like Die Hard: A Christmas Story and The Parody Puppet Princess Bride. Their shows blend pop culture, offbeat humor, and a fearless embrace of chaos, creating an unforgettable experience for adult audiences ONLY. No one under seventeen is allowed in without a student ID.

"Expect wild puppets, plenty of 80's nostalgia, and the kind of wild, immersive, what-the-F-is-happening experience that has made our fans come back show after show," says Shaun Michael McNamara, the creator and director of Lost Boys: Live & Undead.

This all-new production promises to deliver thrills, chills, and a healthy dose of nostalgia for those who grew up with the original movie. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the film or new to the world of The Lost Boys, this show is bound to leave an impression.

Tickets are selling fast, with many performances already sold out. Don't miss out on your chance to see what Phoenix New Times calls "one of the most inventive and unpredictable theater experiences in the Valley."

Purchase tickets at www.allpuppetplayers.com or call The Phoenix Theatre Company Box Office at 602-254-2151.

