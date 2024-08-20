ARIZONA CONCOURS D'ELEGANCE To Showcase Rare, Historic Vehicles In Scottsdale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Concours d'Elegance will return to Scottsdale Civic Center on Sunday, January 19, 2025, offering a superb showcase of more than 100 rare, classic and historic automobiles and motorcycles.

“The Art of Automotive Engineering” was chosen as the theme for the seventh edition of the Arizona Concours, which is presented in partnership with Scottsdale Arts, the nonprofit organization providing artistic services to the city of Scottsdale. Past themes for the Concours during its recent partnership with Scottsdale Arts have included “The Art of Automotive Aerodynamics” and “The Art of Automotive Design.”

The 2025 Arizona Concours will be held for the third year at the recently renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. Tickets are available online at ArizonaConcours.org or at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts box office.

A professionally judged and curated assembly of rarely seen dream cars and highly valued collector vehicles, the Arizona Concours offers much more than a typical car show. The collection of exceptional vehicles from around the world is designed to impress and excite not only car lovers but anyone who appreciates the beauty of expressive design.

“When we hosted the first Arizona Concours d'Elegance, literally a day after the opening of the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center, we realized that the event and location made for a perfect marriage,” said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “Going into our third year, this unusual partnership between a first-class car event and a first-rate arts organization has already become one of the main stops on the annual Concours circuit.”

Sixteen classes have been chosen for the 2025 Concours, with awards in each class, along with special awards and the two coveted Best of Show trophies — one for pre-World War II and one for post-war.

The Arizona Concours is staged in the atmosphere of a stylish garden party, and period costumes are encouraged for both participants and spectators. A special Concours award is presented for the most enjoyable outfit.

Each automotive treasure in the Concours is an authentic example, whether original, restored or custom, and they range from the earliest runabouts and “horseless carriages,” through the Art Deco era, to the exotic super sports cars of the modern age.

“The 2025 Arizona Concours field will showcase some of the world's rarest and most-dramatic cars — featuring engineering and design that people rarely have the opportunity to see in person,” said Chuck Stanford Jr., who co-chairs the Concours along with Ed Winkler.

Such marques as Bugatti, Duesenberg, Stutz and Ferrari will be present at the Arizona Concours. The 2024 Best of Show winners were a pair of European sports cars: a 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 (pre-war award) and a 1967 Lamborghini Miura (post-war award).

The Arizona Concours is a charity event, with proceeds supporting local artists and art programs, as well as the Concours' longtime beneficiary, Make-A-Wish Arizona, the founding chapter of the national organization that grants wishes for children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

The Arizona Concours not only raises money for Make-A-Wish but also involves some of the children in the event by awarding a specially designed trophy to their favorite car in the show.

For more information about tickets, vehicle classes, vehicle entries and sponsorships, visit the Concours website at ArizonaConcours.org.

