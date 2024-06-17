80s Sensation Billy Ocean is Coming to Chandler Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chandler Center for the Arts will present '70s and '80s sensation Billy Ocean as part of its 35th Anniversary Season on Thursday October 3, 2024 at 7 pm.

Tickets are $56, $66, $76 and $86 and will go on sale on June 21 at 10 AM at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

Considered Britain’s most successful Black artist, Billy Ocean is a GRAMMY-winning multi-platinum musician, selling more than 30 million records in his lifetime. His smooth, soothing vocals and charismatic personality made him a pop/R&B hit worldwide in the ‘70s and ‘80s with soul anthems like, “Caribbean Queen,” “Loverboy,” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.”

Ocean’s first hit was the 1976 hit single “Love Really Hurts Without You.” In the following year came another UK number two, “Red Light Spells Danger.” And there were more hits in the ’80s, including three US number ones: “Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run),” “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.” But he is probably best known for “When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going”, which was a hit for Billy Ocean in 1986 and Boyzone 13 years later.

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists.

For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

