13 JR. to Play Suze's Prescott Center For The Arts Beginning This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summerstock Junior will perform Jason Robert Brown's 13 JR. on July 26th and 27th at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, August 2nd at 7:00PM, August 3rd at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and August 4th at 2:00PM.

﻿Performances are at the SPCA Studio Theater, 208 N. Marina St., Prescott AZ, 86301.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids, plus a “pay what you can” option for those who need it.

For more information: https://prescottartcenter.org/performing-arts/

Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts Summerstock Junior presents 13 JR., a meaningful coming-of-age musical with an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) and a book by Dan Elish, beginning July 26th at Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts Studio Theater.

13 Jr. is directed by Amanda and Jason Koiter, who have over 35 years of combined experience in music, television, and film. Amanda has worked in the writer's rooms for (and also guest starred on) NBC's “Third Watch” and CBS' “Criminal Minds”. Jason, a professional musician and television producer, is currently Co-Producer on “Criminal Minds: Evolution”. He has directed commercials, music videos, and films.

Evan Goldman is a twelve-and-a-half-year-old New Yorker who is going through some major life changes: his parents are getting a divorce, he's been forced to move to Indiana, and his Bar Mitzvah is coming up. Surrounded by an array of new middle school students, Evan does his best to establish a good position in the popularity pecking order.

“In 13 JR. we follow Evan as he tries to make sure he'll have a perfect Bar Mitzvah party, and, in the process, we gain a greater appreciation for the complex social, emotional, and hormonal realities that tweens and teens are navigating,” says Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “MTI celebrates SPCA's Summerstock Theater cast for taking on this musical that expresses the dreams and concerns of young people,” he adds.

The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2008, and remains the only Broadway musical to ever have a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. [Notably, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies made their professional debuts in the Broadway production.] A film adaptation,13: The Musical, directed by Tamra Davis, was released on Netflix in 2022. 13 JR. has been adapted for performance by students under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald of iTheatrics.

13 JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser, and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).

Tickets for "13jr" are available now and can be purchased through the Suze's PCA website or at the box office. Early booking is encouraged as performances are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://prescottartcenter.org/ or contact the box office at 928-445-3286.

About Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts:

Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts is dedicated to enriching the cultural life of Prescott through a variety of artistic and educational programs. Our mission is to inspire and engage the community through high-quality theatrical productions and community events.

Comments