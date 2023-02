Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Leslie Dailisan - I WILL - Metropolitan Theater



Runners-Up: JM Cabling - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre, Hassanain Magarang - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, Cultural Center of the Philippines, MJ Arda - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Antonino Rommel Ramilo - I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films



Runners-Up: Pat Valera - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre Paolo Valenciano - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Chris Millado - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino



Runners-Up: Jenny Logico-Cruz - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB), Karl Jingco - NAY MAY DALA AKONG PANCIT - The Virgin Labfest, Adrienne Vergara - MGA BALO - The Virgin Labfest

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films



Runners-Up: MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater, ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino, JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Meliton Roxas Jr. - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater



Runners-Up: Katsch Katoy - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: TJ Ramos - I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films



Runners-Up: Myke Salomon - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater Chino Toledo - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino

Best Musical

Winner: MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre



Runners-Up: JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW FILMS



Runners-Up: ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino, ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB), NAY MAY DALA AKONG PANCIT - The Virgin Labfest

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Gerald Santos - I WILL THE MUSICAL - ALW Films



Runners-Up: Gab Pangilinan - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Myke Salomon - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre, Gary Valenciano - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Nanding Josef - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino



Runners-Up: Carlos Dala - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino, Arj Rosales - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB), Basti Artadi - FERMATA - The Virgin Labfest

Best Play

Winner: ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino



Runners-Up: ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB)

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ohm David - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater



Runners-Up: Toym Imao - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino, Carlo Pagunaling - FERMATA - The Virgin Labfest, Tuxqs Rutaquio - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB)

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ima Castro - I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films



Runners-Up: Phi Palmos - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Jillian Ita-as - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater, MC Dela Cruz - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Antonette Go - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino



Runners-Up: Marco Viana - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino, Yanni Buenaventura - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB), Kate Loreno - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB)

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Samsung Performing Arts Theatre



Runners-Up: The Metropolitan Theater, Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, PETA