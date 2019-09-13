Video: Upstart Productions Opens Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY; Show Runs Now Thru 22 Sept.

Manila, Philippines - "Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company," OJ Mariano's Bobby sang those Stephen Sondheim's words to officially open Upstart Productions' Company, Sondheim and George Furth's Tony Award-winning musical, at the Maybank Performing Arts Theatre last night, 13 September.

The musical comedy explores the themes of marriage, commitment, and friendship, and on a deeper layer, a love-hate letter to New York City.

Helmed by actor-director Topper Fabregas, Company, besides Mariano, also features Michael Williams (Larry), Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo (Joanne), Cathy Azanza-Dy (Amy), and Caisa Borromeo (Marta).

Rounding out the cast are Maronne Cruz (April), Bianca Lopez (Jenny), Jill Pena (Kathy), Sweet Plantado-Tiongson (Sarah), Ariel Reonal (Peter), Joel Trinidad (Harry), Nicky Trivino (Susan), James Uy (Paul), and Chino Veguillas (David).

The creative team also has Rony Fortich (musical director), Joey Mendoza (set design), Meliton Roxas Jr. (lighting design), Nancy Crowe (choreography), Marlon Rivera (costume design), and Jethro Joaquin (sound design).

In this Company, Fabregas chooses to stray away from the typical proscenium staging to further portray the feeling of a fast-paced, vibrant city with lots of people coming and going. "There's something about doing it in the round that just feels more open, more vulnerable, and more playful. [...] It just makes sense to do it this way," he said in a previous interview.

At Bobby's 35th birthday party, all his friends are wondering why he isn't married, why he can't find the right woman, and why he hasn't settled down to start a family. Company is about life, love, and marriage. Its score includes some of Sondheim's most iconic songs such as "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Visit the rehearsal of Company.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





