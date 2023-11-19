Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

‘Disney Princess The Concert’ will play at SMX Convention Center, Davao City, on November 21, and the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City on November 22.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

Manila, Philippines--Broadway leading ladies Annaliese van der Pol (“Beauty and the Beast”), Aisha Jackson (“Once Upon a One More Time”), Krysta Rodriguez (“Into the Woods”), and Steffanie Leigh (“Mary Poppins”), together with Adam J. Levy (“Moulin Rouge”) and Benjamin Rauhala, music supervisor, kicked off “Disney Princess The Concert” Philippine tour at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati, over the weekend.

“Disney Princess The Concert” celebrates the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars.  The concert was based on the cabaret show “Broadway Princess Party,” first held at Feinstein’s/54 Below, New York City, in 2015.

Its touring production has visited 18 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Malaysia, China, and Thailand.  It has also been performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

At a press conference for the concert, the cast members were asked if they were to choose from Disney princesses, apart from the characters they’re portraying, who they would want to have a duet with, and what song.

Jackson, who was recently cast as Anna in Disney’s “Frozen The Musical,” who was also the first black woman to play the role, quickly answered, “I want to sing ‘Let It Go’ with Elsa.”

While van der Pol preferred a duet with Anna via the song “Show Yourself,” Rodriguez would still want to sing a duet, “I See The Light” from “Tangled,” with Rapunzel.

Rauhala, also the co-creator of the concert, wished that the Philippines’ Pride and Tony winner Lea Salonga would one day sing with them in the show.

Disney Concerts and WilBros Live have produced “Disney Princess The Concert” in the Philippines.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros




Recommended For You