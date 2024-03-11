MAGIC MEN AUSTRALIA Live at Newport World Resorts, March 16-17

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--Produced by Trifecta Brand Lab, "Magic Men Australia" takes center stage with 10 of its hottest male performers for a two-night show of temptation, mystery, and fun. Part of its world tour, "Magic Men Australia" plays at Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Newport World Resorts this weekend, March 16-17, 2024.

With the all-male blend of magic, dance, and charisma, "Magic Men Australia" promises to transport Filipino audiences into a room where the temperature will rise through mind-bending fantasies and pulse-pounding dance routines.

Host-journalist Gitri San Diego recently hosted a Zoom conference attended by six irresistible "Magic Men" members, including Jeff Cornelius, Carlos Fang, Dante Johnson, Nick Murray, Carlo Powell, Ceazr Smith, and Will Parfitt.

Parfitt, the six-footer, green-eyed, and drop-dead gorgeous boy next door, who has an uncanny resemblance to Channing Tatum, shared that before joining the popular group, he had no big dreams. He manifested, "What is meant to be is what will always be [to happen]."

Parfitt said, "I've been traveling to Australia since 11 years ago and stumbled into this strip club. 'Magic Men Australia' has already just started. I don't know what I found special about it, and now, fast-forward, I'm doing a world tour with a group of amazing men around me. And I can't wait to bring it to the Philippines."

He describes their Filipina fans as giggly and friendly.

Founded in 2014, "Magic Men Australia" has gained a massive cult following due to its reputation for delivering top-tier entertainment. The show combines the art of seduction with sensual choreography, ultimately making them Oceania's largest and No. 1 male revue.

Get more information via Trifecta Brand Lab's socials on Facebook and Instagram.