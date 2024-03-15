AC Bonifacio: On Learning the Ropes of Musical Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--Performing onstage is second nature to the Filipino dancer, singer, and actress AC Bonifacio.

Bonifacio was the grand champion of the TV dance competition “Dance Kids” (2016), along with her co-dancer, Lucky Ancheta. Before winning the said competition, the dance duo was featured on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and had a chance to meet and perform with American pop star Ariana Grande.

A Star Magic talent, she also competed in “Your Face Sounds Familiar” (kids edition) and starred in “Wansapanataym Presents: Amazing Ving.”

Today, she makes her professional theater debut as Marcy Park in The Sandbox Collective’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theatre.

What Lured Her to Theater?

Witnessing the beauty of the actors' passion onstage, especially in “Hamilton,” is what attracted her the most about theater.

"I got into the theater because of ‘Hamilton.’

"Every single time I watch it, I'm in tears. So I just wanted the feeling of watching it, and I wanted to give that feeling to other people.”

Experienced with working with international and local artists via the TV series “Riverdale,” “Almost Paradise,” and “Lyric and Beat,” she shares how working in a theatrical setting has been different.

"As someone who’s worked with artists across the globe, I think some of the adjustments I had to make were having to do all three: singing, acting, and dancing, at once.

"Sobrang sanay ako, I’m almost doing something so different for each project. I’ve never done all three at once. Maybe a mix of acting and dancing or acting and singing. But all three, parang never ko pa po nagagawa.

Theater Influences

Apart from “Hamilton,” she names Tony winner Lea Salonga as one of her inspirations.

"Oh my gosh, there's so many. Lea Salonga, obviously,” she said.

“And Kuya Nyoy [Volante], who's also in ‘Spelling Bee.’ He’s insane. Everyone in the cast is now my idol. There’s also Kuya Sam, Concepcion. I could keep going. There are so many.

“Among international theater stars, I love Leslie [Odom Jr.]. He plays Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton.’”

Making Her Theater Debut

"Preparing to play 11-year-old Marcy Park in ‘Spelling Bee’ was, honestly, in general, preparing for theater.

"I was so scared of the singing. That's my weakness. And obviously, theater singing is very different from regular, onstage, or on-set singing.”

She felt she was totally in a whole new ballgame.

"Singing on ‘ASAP Natin’ To’ is very different because I'm singing as myself. But singing as Mercy Park, you have to sing about how she's feeling and how she is. I even always practiced six languages before my audition.

But how does she resonate with her character?

"Without saying too much, siguro, the pressure of being a kid and being perfect for your parents—not ideal, but having to achieve a lot for your parents—because they want you to gain a lot as a kid.

"You need to be better and perfect in front of everyone, even if you’re tired, sick, or doing this and that. Siguro ‘yun po, that's what I'm getting from Marcy Park right now. And I'm learning a lot from her when playing her. She helps in my personal life and career.”

Despite the many things she has achieved, including doing theater, Bonifacio remains on the humble side.

"I feel like I'm not the one who can speak on it yet because I'm very new in theater, but just go for it.”

Nevertheless, she has managed to compile a list of things that could be helpful to aspiring actors.

"Do the audition.

"Come in with no expectations. You never know what's going to happen. Just do it.,” she said.

Lastly, "Don't give up; do what you love to do. Go for it if you're passionate about singing, dancing, or acting. There's no harm in trying.”

Photo: The Sandbox Collective