Video: Catch A Glimpse of the 'Epilogue: Reprise' at the All-Star Concert of ANG LARAWAN

Manila, Philippines-The all-star cast, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines' dancers, and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, performed a reprise of the epilogue to "Ang Larawan, The Musical" right before the curtain fell on "Contra Mundum, Ang All-Star Concert ng Ang Larawan" at the Manila Metropolitan Theatre on Saturday, May 6.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Manila Metropolitan Theatre, and Culturtain Musicat have presented the one-night-only concert to celebrate the 50th-anniversary of the Order of the National Artists of the Philippines and National Heritage Month.

"Ang Larawan, The Musical" was based on National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin's play in English, "A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino: An Elegy in Three Scenes," whose libretto in Filipino was written by National Artist for Theater and Literature Rolando Tinio and music was composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

"Ang 'A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino' ni Nick Joaquin ay kasama sa mga landmark works ng panitikang Pilipino, kasama ng mga isnulat nina Jose Rizal, Francisco Balagtas, at Paz Marquez Benitez," said NCCA Chair Victorino Mapa Manalo.

"[With this piece], we're confronted with the elucidation of the significant shifts in our country's history, as the Filipino people, who were so used to the means and ways of the colonial power of Spain, had to adapt to another colonial power, America.

"This allows us to ponder once again how much was lost because of the Second World War, with the savaging of Manila and the rest of the country and the massacre of innocence. We are also forced to contemplate not only the fictional destruction in the play, but the very real destruction of our land...also, what it means to protect our endangered heritage."

"Ang Larawan, The Musical" follows the plight of spinster sisters Candida and Paula Marasigan, daughters of the celebrated visual artist Don Lorenzo Marasigan, who lived as a hermit in Intramuros, Manila, before the Second World War.

Since Don Lorenzo has not produced a single painting for a long time, his daughters are in dire financial trouble. The artist's self-portrait, which is his gift to his daughters, catches the attention of the prying public and fetches a high sum, which could be (or maybe not) Candida and Paula's ticket out of near poverty.

This concertized version has cast marquee names from the TV, film, and stage, including Hajji Alejandro (Don Perico), Rachel Alejandro (Paula Marasigan), Bea Alonzo (Elsa Montes), Paulo Avelino (Tony Javier), Kakai Bautista (Susan), Nonie Buencamino (Manolo Marasigan), Roeder Camanag (Bitoy Camacho), Ricky Davao (Tony Javier), Dulce (Dona Upeng), Bituin Escalante (Candida Marasigan), Jaime Fabregas (Don Aristeo), Nonoy Froilan (Don Lorenzo Marasigan), Audie Gemora (Don Miguel), Nanette Inventor (Dona Irene), Agot Isidro (Paula Marasigan), Karylle (Paula Marasigan), Celeste Legaspi (Candida Marasigan), Jojit Lorenzo (Pulis Bernal), Sandino Martin (Bitoy Camacho), Bodjie Pascua (Don Alvaro), Jericho Rosales (Tony Javier), Aicelle Santos (Candida Marasigan), Markki Stroem (Charlie Dacanay), Kakki Teodoro (Patsy), Mitch Valdes (Dona Loleng), Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (Violet), Nyoy Volante (Pulis Tinio), and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo (Pepang Marasigan).

"Contra Mundum, Ang All-Star Concert ng Ang Larawan," directed by Chris Millado, featured the choreography by Ronelson Yadao, set design by Winter David, lighting design by Barbie Tan-Tiongco, costume design by Bonsai Cielo, edited libretto by Waya Gallardo, technical direction by Charlotte Despuez, sound design by Rards Corpus, projection design by Joyce Garcia, and vocal coaching by Emmy Cayabyab.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros