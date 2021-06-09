VIDEO: Watch Highlights From Ballet Philippines' 51st Season

BP's 51st season began with a seemingly insurmountable challenge: how to present ballet to an audience in lockdown, with dancers likewise in lockdown, no stage to perform on and no mass gatherings allowed. Surely in such a situation, ballet would need to go on hiatus together with the rest of the world.

This was far from the case. Almost as soon as the reality of a worldwide pandemic struck home, BP pivoted in its signature graceful manner to not only transform its website to an online stage but to collaborate and share ideas with some of the premier institutions around. From architectural firms to artists to auction houses and museums and to present these collaborations as video creations that spread the message to their beloved audience: #BalletIsAlive!

Watch highlights from the 51st season below!