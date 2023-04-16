Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Agnes Locsin's ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation

VIDEO: Agnes Locsin's ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation

Free Admission: ‘Encantada’ plays at the Metropolitan Theater on April 21 to 22, 2023.

Apr. 16, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Bestowed by an enraptured audience with at least a six-minute standing ovation, National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin's masterwork "Encantada," with music by Joey Ayala and story and lyrics by Al Santos, makes a much-deserved return to the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater this weekend.

The Metropolitan Theater, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), and The Carmen D. Locsin Foundation, featuring Georgette Sanchez-Vargas (Encantada), Kris-Belle Paclibar-Mamangun (Babaylan), Carissa Adea (Babaylan), the artists of the Professional Artist Support Program (PASP), and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP), together with the School of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, Guang Ming College, Philippine High School for the Arts, Academy One, and some independent performers, make this revival production of the much-acclaimed dance spectacle possible.

Its opening night on April 14 featured live Philippine folk-inspired music by Joey Ayala at ang Bagong Lumad (Bayang Barrios, Onie Badiang, Tapati, Chong Tengasantos, Yan Bagay Cruz, and Jayson Dyandi), which was an added treat to the audience.

An intermix of Western classical ballet and Philippine tribal dances, which brought forth Locsin's signature dance style, the Philippine neo-ethnic choreography, "Encantada" held its world premiere in 1992 and was last seen on the CCP stage in 2011, which won 10 Gawad Buhay awards, including Best Modern Dance Production, Best Choreography, Best Musical Composition, Best Production, and Best Lighting Design.

Set during the Spanish colonial period in the Philippines and inspired by the myths surrounding mountain goddesses Maria Makiling, Maria Sinukuan, and Maria Kakaw, "Encantada" touches on several main themes. Still, the most alarming is the destruction of nature, which the mountain goddess vows to protect. How man's greed for power, precarious faith, and oppression of women and nature, which man is deeply connected with, are told in "Encantada" in dance movements and sequences that are distinctively Filipino.

Its creative and production team includes National Artist for Theater Design Salvador Bernal, set and costume design; Eric Cruz, production consultant; Barbara Tan-Tiongco, technical director; John Neil Ilao Batalla, lighting design; Erlin Arcega, set supervisor; Loraine Macatangay, stage manager; Alden Lugnasin, restager; Annette Cruz-Mariano, restager, and Judel de Guzman-Sicam, restager.

Other members of the cast include Sarah Alejandro (Encantada), Ma. Celina Dofitas (Encantada), Ronelson Yadao (Estranghero), John Ababon (Estranghero), Richardson Yadao (Fraile), Lester Reguindin (Fraile and Sakristan), Tim Cabrera (Sakristan), and Ricmar Bayoneta (Sakristan).

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros





Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS Photo
Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS
Theater company Upstart Productions Inc., founded by actor-director Joel Trinidad, goes full circle with restaging the musical comedy 'Breakups & Breakdowsn,' its maiden production over a decade ago.
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld Photo
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld
After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA’s post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers’ not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat,' via the musical comedy 'Walang Aray,' featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO Photo
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO
To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual 'Hesus Nazareno' passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.
PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIO Photo
PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS
With its eyes on alternative, transformative theater, Theatre Titas officially begins its rehearsals for the 20th-anniversary presentation of Christian Vallez’s, AKA Juan Ekis, one-act play 'Twenty Questions,' which won a Don Carlos Palanca award in 2003, and has been staged on countless occasions—officially and unofficially by schools and theater companies.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


VIDEO: Agnes Locsin's ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing OvationVIDEO: Agnes Locsin's ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation
April 16, 2023

Bestowed by an enraptured audience with at least a six-minute standing ovation, National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin’s masterwork “Encantada,” with music by Joey Ayala and story and lyrics by Al Santos, makes a much-deserved return to the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater this weekend.
Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNSUpstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS
April 12, 2023

Theater company Upstart Productions Inc., founded by actor-director Joel Trinidad, goes full circle with restaging the musical comedy 'Breakups & Breakdowsn,' its maiden production over a decade ago.
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorldEXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld
April 11, 2023

After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA’s post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers’ not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat,' via the musical comedy 'Walang Aray,' featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.
Tanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENOTanghalan Mandaluyong Restages HESUS NAZARENO
April 6, 2023

To celebrate the 12th-anniversary of Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc. (TMI), two-time Aliw Awards nominee and grassroots theater company, brings back its annual 'Hesus Nazareno' passion play on Good Friday (April 7) and Black Saturday (April 8) at the Hulo Covered Court, San Jose St., Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.
PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONSPHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS
April 4, 2023

With its eyes on alternative, transformative theater, Theatre Titas officially begins its rehearsals for the 20th-anniversary presentation of Christian Vallez’s, AKA Juan Ekis, one-act play 'Twenty Questions,' which won a Don Carlos Palanca award in 2003, and has been staged on countless occasions—officially and unofficially by schools and theater companies.
share