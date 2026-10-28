Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
UNIQLO x JW ANDERSON’S ‘Stage Notes’ Bridges Theater and Everyday Life
“Clothing isn't just a costume for the stage; it’s an extension of one’s daily creative identity.” – Actor-Director Rem Delos Reyes
Manila, Philippines—The curtain never truly falls on an actor’s life—it simply transitions to the everyday stage. For Gen Z actor-director Rem Delos Reyes, fresh off his acting stint in Teatro Marco’s comedy “Tententenen,” the line between theatrical expression and daily life as a junior at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines is seamlessly fluid. This dynamic rhythm makes him a perfect canvas for the new Uniqlo and JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 Collection, appropriately themed “Stage Notes.”
Drawing inspiration from the intersections of unbound creativity, academic tradition, and stage culture, the collection reinterprets vintage British wardrobe staples with contemporary functionality.
"In theater, especially during intense rehearsals, you move a lot—there's choreography, floor work, and long hours. What you wear needs to breathe, absorb movement, and keep up with you, but still look aesthetic off the floor,” Rem says.
From the “Stage Notes” collection, Rem wears the “Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater” with a vintage-inspired geometric Fair Isle knit pattern across the chest, the “Straight Work Pants” in navy, which allow for freedom of movement, and the “Shoulder/Rehearsal Bag” in olive, designed with ample compartment space.
“The sweater is perfect for chilly rehearsal spaces or air-conditioned theatres without feeling heavy or overly restrictive,” Rem shares.
“Also, baggy pants are the trend right now, but for theater actors, it’s functional. You can dance, do floor work, and transition straight to an evening out without needing a wardrobe change."
When asked to encapsulate the Uniqlo and JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 Collection, Rem has three words: "Beautiful, aesthetic, and amazing."
"The way the colors and patterns blend makes pairing effortless. You can take a rich Fair Isle sweater and pair it with dark blue or black baggy pants for a look that feels put-together whether or not it's winter,” he says.
"It's also full of surprises in terms of utility. You look at the pieces and think 'high fashion,' but when you wear them during an intense rehearsal day, they feel as light and functional as your go-to sportswear."
The long-standing partnership between Japanese retailer UNIQLO and Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who also founded JW Anderson, continues its evolution with “Stage Notes.”
First launched in Fall/Winter 2017, this collaboration fuses British heritage and playful design with UNIQLO’s LifeWear core: everyday clothing that’s fit, functional, and timeless.
"This season reflects the worldview of theater and academic culture, the intersections of unbound creativity," Anderson notes.
"Building on traditional styles, we've created a collection that incorporates colors, patterns, and functionality to be enjoyed in a range of everyday settings."
The UNIQLO and JW ANDERSON’S Fall/Winter 2026 Collection has a total lineup of 29 items: 13 women’s items, 12 men’s items, and four accessory styles (bags, socks, beanies, stoles).
Check out the UNIQLO and JW ANDERSON’S Fall/Winter 2026 Collection.
Photos: UNIQLO Philippines, FotoGrafica Studio/Andrea
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