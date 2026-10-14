LIWANAG AT DILIM Brings the Brains of the Katipunan to the Big Screen

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Manila, Philippines—PRINSTAR Film Productions has officially unveiled the theatrical trailer and first-look production stills for its flagship historical epic, "Liwanag at Dilim: Heneral Emilio Jacinto." "Miss Saigon" alumnus Gerald Santos takes on the role of Jacinto—the young military commander, chief strategist, and advisor to Andrés Bonifacio. Jacinto is also renowned as the "Brains of the Katipunan,” which fought against the Spanish occupation.

The production images and trailer highlight a star-studded cast surrounding Santos, headlined by mainstream film and television superstar Alden Richards as Dr. Jose Rizal. Celebrated actress Angel Aquino stars as Kalayaan, joined by an ensemble that includes Sid Lucero, Alexa Miro, Aljur Abrenica, Alex Medina, Aicelle Santos, Ima Castro, Michael "Pekto" Nacua, Robert Seña, Isay Alvarez, Mercedes Cabral, Jayson Gainza, Jon Achaval, and introducing Johnny Morris Jr. as the young Jacinto.

Titled after Jacinto’s celebrated prose work “Liwanag at Dilim” (Light and Darkness), the historical film, written and directed by Antonino Rommel Ramilo, with the expert guidance of historian Xiao Chua, is not just a war history, but an exploration of the moral and ethical ideals—liberty, equality, and love of country—that sparked the Philippine Revolution.

The film features an original score by composer Von de Guzman, production design by Jimmy Tablizo, and cinematography and sound design by Gilbert Obispo.

Following the release of its official trailer and production stills, “Liwanag at Dilim: Heneral Emilio Jacinto” is gearing up for its nationwide premiere by the end of November 2026, positioning itself as a major cinematic achievement.

Gerald Santos plays Emilio Jacinto.

Aljur Abrenica plays General Miguel Malvar; Gerald Santos, Emilio Jacinto.

Gerald Santos plays Emilio Jacinto; Angel Aquino, Kalayaan.

Angel Aquino plays Kalayaan; Gerald Santos, Emilio Jacinto

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