Lea Salonga Takes on Lorca’s Headstrong Matriarch in ‘Sinaunang Tagalog’ Staging

NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Manila, Philippines--Adapted by celebrated director-playwright Chay Yew and translated into “Sinaunang Tagalog” by Guelan Varela-Luarca, Federico García Lorca’s “Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba” (The House of Bernarda Alba) is Theatre Group Asia’s second offering for its 2026–2027 Season of Power.

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga takes on the titular role, which marks a dramatic shift from the roles that have defined her esteemed theatrical career—from leads such as Kim in “Miss Saigon,” Eponine and Fantine in “Les Misérables,” and The Witch in “Into the Woods,” to her beloved Disney heroines, Princess Jasmine and Fa Mulan.

This production is also Salonga’s first-ever full-length straight play in the vernacular.

Salonga shares in a pocket interview with BroadwayWorld that translation’s Tagalog leans toward a formal, elevated ("matatas") style, making the project both daunting and deeply rewarding. To navigate the script's dense subtext and poetic nuances, she is working closely with Varela-Luarca to unpack his precise word choices and capture the full emotional power of the language.

“Following the death of her second husband, Bernarda seals the doors of her home and decrees a punishing eight-year period of mourning. Under her tyrannical command, absolute obedience, silence, and rigid tradition are forced upon her five daughters, transforming their household into a gilded prison built on the obsession with social respectability,” the show's synopsis says.

Salonga reflects on TGA’s deliberate decision to mount this classic tragedy post-pandemic. Far from reading the work as merely a period piece, she discusses how the play’s thematic weight and all-female characters speak directly to the pressures still hounding women today.

"They could have picked any other play. But they picked this one, and I think that there is a reason. Because of the themes, because all of the characters are women, and current events necessitate a play like this being staged and produced," Salonga explained.

She also observes how the play’s core conflicts around power and female autonomy remain painfully relevant, drawing a direct parallel between the society Lorca depicted and today’s global realities.

“This was written in the 1930s, and doesn't look like humanity has moved forward very much from that point," she noted.

During the interview, she probes deeper into the illusion of progress, pointing out how easy it is to take modern independence for granted while structural oppression persists.

"There are calls for... feminism, isn't it? I'm like, yeah, and you say that while making your own money, while having gone to college and getting a credit card in your own name, you know, which is something that our mothers didn't even have when they were in their 20s...

“But yeah... there are parts of the world where, say, getting an education is so much more frightening. And I think it's by design. So what do women need to do? We have to keep fighting against this system that seems to want to keep us underfoot."

Borrowing a line from The Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” Salonga admits she feels "excited and scared" as she prepares to uncover the terrifying motivations of theater's most infamous matriarch.

Photos: Property of Theatre Group Asia/Artistic Director: Clint Ramos/Executive Director: Christopher Mohnani/Art Direction & Concept by Ernest III/ Photos by Jyllan Bitalac; Assisted by Sherie Bolo & Kyle Espiritu/ Hair and Make-up by Kusie Ho/ Styling by Team Ryuji Shiomitsu/ Production Design by Justine Arcega-Bumanlag/ Lighting Design by D Cortezano; Assisted by Rafa Sumilong/ Movement Direction by JM Cabiling/Produced by Art Directed, Jaz Orb

Lea Salonga plays Bernada Alba

Lea Salonga plays Bernada Alba

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 23 Hrs 35 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Philippines News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me