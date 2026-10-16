BAYAN BAYANAN: Bienvenido Noriega Jr.’s Diaspora Tale Takes Center Stage at Theatre Parnassos
'Bayan Bayanan' plays at the Theatre Parnassos on Oct. 18, 2026, at 4 p.m.
Athens, Greece—The Parnassos Literary Society will host a special performance of Bienvenido Noriega Jr.’s “Bayan Bayanan,” originally produced by the Erehwon Center for the Arts and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
This reimagined production, now titled “Bayan Bayanan: Letters from Home (The Musical),” brings together a formidable team from the Philippines: Dr. Anton Juan at the helm, featuring two of the Philippines' most prominent theater figures, Atty. Vince Tañada and Johnrey Rivas.
Presented as part of the Philippine Embassy in Greece's special initiative, this one-day-only engagement aims to deliver deeply resonant stories from the Filipino diaspora about hard work, sacrifice, and belonging.
Through a tapestry of interconnected lives and personal truths, the play brings to the fore the quiet triumphs and bitter struggles of displacement, revealing how distance reshapes personal identity, sense of home, and the universal longing to belong to a community.
As Europe navigates complex debates surrounding displacement, border policies, and human mobility, presenting “Bayan Bayanan” in the heart of Athens transforms the production from a cultural presentation into an urgent human conversation. It encourages its audience to reflect on what it truly means to search for—and build—a home far from where one was born.
As the artistic leader behind Philstagers Theater Foundation, Tañada is accustomed to helming massive productions and shaping the narrative vision from behind the creative table, such as in “Rizal 3000,” which has been touring across the Philippines since August. Stepping into “Bayan Bayanan” purely as an actor under Dr. Juan allows Tañada a rare and meaningful artistic pivot.
For Johnrey Rivas, Philstagers Theater Foundation’s president, performing in Athens marks a significant leap in an already burgeoning stage career. Known for his commanding stage presence and a rich, resonant baritone voice, Rivas brings both vocal authority and emotional nuance to his roles.
Also part of this touring cast are Sybelle Cloma, Trixie Marie Gea, Jon Athan Maypa, Thea Anne Mendoza, Liberty Porras, Ryan Puljanan, Sunshine Solijon, Porferio Barlas, Victor Carlos Bayan, Jemuelle Barrera Garcia Jr., Cedriec Audley Carreon, and Christopher Castillo.
“Bayan Bayanan” features lyrics by Dr. Juan, original music by Cleofe Guangko Casambre, Russ Narcies Cabico, Andrew Bryan Sapigao, and Jonathan Cruz, and a special song composed by Jerry Dadap. Jonathan Cruz is the show’s musical arranger and orchestrator.
Images: Bayan Bayanan
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