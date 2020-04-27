Tanghalang Pilipino Launches Online Efforts Amid Pandemic

Tanghalang Pilipino's latest production of

Mabining Mandirigma will premiere online

on 13 May 2020.

Manila, Philippines - The coronavirus pandemic may have caused stage productions to prematurely close, but Tanghalang Pilipino (TP), the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), has prepared a slew of programs on its temporary home - the digital platform (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram).

Aptly-billed PansamanTANGHALAN, this online program aims to continuously educate and awaken the cultural consciousness of Filipinos, not just in the country, but all over the world.

"To say that this is a trying time for the industry would be an understatement. A lot of us are anxious about how this pandemic would usher in a new norm. Still, as artists, we have to soldier on and find ways to effectively reach our audience in dire need of inspiration," says TP Artistic Director Nanding Josef.

"So, I hope everyone will join us in our temporary home, our PansamanTANGHALAN, the digital world," he adds.

This May, a timely reading of a new monologue titled Doc Lolo, written by playwright Layeta Bucoy, will be performed by Josef, which signals the launch of TP's reinvigorated Facebook Page. Lolo Doc tackles the timely plight of our elderly frontliners during this pandemic.

TP is also launching its own YouTube channel carrying exclusive, fresh content, specially curated for the digital market and fans of TP and Philippine theater. It presents highlights and musical numbers from past productions Balag At Angud, Nang Dalawin Ng Pag-ibig Si Juan Tamad, among others.

This YouTube channel will also be the launching ground for future projects as online presentations. It will also feature a fresher version of TP classics and hits. Guests artists will take part in this endeavor.

In celebration of revolutionary leader Apolinario Mabini's death anniversary this May 13, TP will partner with an industry giant to premiere the latest staging of Mabining Mandirigma. Top-billed by Monique Wilson, with David Ezra and Arman Ferrer, this staging is the most successful of the four runs of the musical, directed by Chris Millado.

Also in the works are exclusive online workshops to be given by TP friends, alumni, and current members of the TP Actors Company.

TP is also a part of "Open House," an ongoing online fundraising project for the benefit of the Performing Arts community, which has been dramatically hit by the pandemic.

Photo: Oliver Oliveros





