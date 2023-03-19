PHOTOS: Take a First Look at MINTeatro's ROMEO AND JULIET

Manila, Philippines--Take a first look at MINTeatro's production of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," a timeless and tragic tale of young love, from an edited text by Nelsito Gomez and Giselle Giorgia, who also directs the play, featuring an all-student cast.

Established in 2015 by Gomez and Dennis Marasigan, MINTeatro is Meridian International (MINT) College's official theater arts organization.

Its previous credits include "Fake" by Floy Quintos, "The Captive World" by Elsa Coscolluela, and "Ang Sugilanon ng Kabiguan ni Epefiania" by Alexandra May Cardoso.

The company has also produced plays for Teatro Europa, a cultural exchange program.

During the pandemic, MINTeatro was able to stream two online play festivals, showcasing short plays "In Progress: Works IN Progress FOR Progress" and "Still in Progress: Works IN Progress FOR Progress."

MINTeatro Photos: Monica Stohner

MINTeatro's 'Romeo and Juliet'

