THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour Comes to Manila in March 2023

Broadway International Group launched a multi-year international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Singapore this Fall. This lavish and popular production of one of the world's most beloved musicals of all time continues with multi-week stops throughout The Philippines, India, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with other additional countries to be announced.

"It is a great privilege to bring this cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein musical to Manila, particularly at this time of global recovery. Our goal is to celebrate the spirit of musicals and sing 'Do-Re-Mi' with audiences everywhere! We are thrilled to light the Broadway musical torch once again in Manila, and to perform this fantastic production in The Philippines." Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, Co-Founders and Producers of Broadway International Group said in a joint statement. Genatt and Routh have worked on many international productions in Manila including CINDERELLA starring Lea Salonga. The Broadway partners have produced and presented THE SOUND OF MUSIC for nearly thirty years as part of Broadway Asia Company, a production, management and distribution entity focused on the Asia Pacific region, having done musicals and other live attractions and immersive entertainment in over 400 cities in the world market.

One of the most popular Broadway musicals in the international marketplace, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is celebrating its 65th birthday in 2024, having won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the GRAMMY Award for Best Show Album, for its original run. It has since entertained generations of audiences in live productions across the world, as has the classic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Oscar Awards, including Best Picture.

The tour is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Max, Lauren O'Brien as Liesl, and Annie Sherman as Elsa. The company includes Alli Atkenson, Corey Bryant, Patrick Cogan, Julia Anne Cohen, Sydney DeMaria, Maddie Eaton, Keaton Eckhoff, Corey Greenan, Dayne Joyner, Cassi Mikat, Marissa O'Donnell, Caitlin Ort, Sabina Petra, Robert Rice, Julia Salatti, Cassidy Sledge, and Sean Thompson.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The tour highlights the original creative work of three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, and Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn as well as an established award-winning Broadway creative, design, and production team. Matt Lenz, Original Tour Restaging; James Gray, Original Choreography Restaging, Douglas Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design. Eric Cornell serves as General Manager for Broadway Asia International. Simone Genatt, Marc Routh and Broadway International Group are Producing, along with Co-Producers Roy Furman, Broadway Asia, Cornice Productions and Gabrielle Palitz, in association with GMG Productions. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETworks Presentations and Broadway Asia Company. For more information, please visit www.broadwayasia.com