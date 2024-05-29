Tanghalang Ateneo Will Perform MGA MULTO This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tanghalang Ateneo, the longest-running theater company of the Higher Education Cluster of Ateneo de Manila, will present this June 2024, Mga Multo, a classic play based on Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, directed by Ron Capinding, and translated to Filipino by Ron Capinding and Guelan Varela-Luarca.

Set within the confines of a seemingly idyllic home, Senyora Alvino, in an effort to honor her late husband's memory, establishes an orphanage. However, the return of her son Oswaldo from abroad sets off a chain of revelations. Long-buried secrets and suppressed truths come to light, exposing the haunting legacies of the past. Mga Multo explores the intricate and painful dynamics of a family bound by duty, love, and the destructive power of lies. As the characters grapple with their own ghosts, they are forced to confront the unsettling question: can the truth truly set them free, or will it entrap them further in a web of despair?

Mga Multo delves into rebellion within domestic spheres, shedding light on the personal revolutions that parallel societal upheavals. The play reflects the season's exploration of the power of love and the necessity of uprising, both in the public arena and within the private confines of family life. Through the struggles and revelations of its characters, the material resonates with the collective yearning for change, truth, and liberation.

Coming up as the organization’s newest production, Mga Multo is championed by a cast of seasoned, veteran actors from the organization’s alumni, making a return to the stage:

Miren Alvarez-Fabregas as Senyora Elena Alvino

Yan Yuzon as Oswaldo Alvino

Joseph Dela Cruz as Pastor Mande

Mark Aranal as Jacobo Estraño

Sabrina Basilio as Regina Estraño

The Artistic Team for this production is composed of the following esteemed individuals:

Ron Capinding for Direction and Translation

Guelan Varela-Luarca for Translation

Gino Gonzales for Production Design

Monino Duque for Lighting Design

Andrei Fabricante for Assistant Lighting Design

Ara Fernando for Make-up Design

Jean Pierre Reniva for Costume Design

Andy Reysio-Cruz for Sound Design

Danilo Vaquilar Jr. for Photography

and Beatrice José for Graphic Design

Completing the crew for this production are a mix of Tanghalang Ateneo’s current members and alumni serving as Production Heads: Beatrice José (Production Management), Rommielle Morada (Assistant Production Management), Raliza Guanlao (Stage Management), Yabs (Technical Direction), John Bermio (Set), Kat Batara (Props), Zak Capinding (Sounds), Paul Martinez (Costumes), Reamur David (Documentation and Publications), Jazzel Ortiz and Elio Severa (Promotions and Publicity), Denise Dabon (Sponsorships), Eric Tan and Nicole S. Chua (Marketing), Maia Punzalan (House Management), and Andrea Sudario (Sales Management).

Mga Multo opens its limited nine-show run on June 23, and will run until June 30, 2024 at the Doreen Black Box Theater in Areté, Ateneo de Manila University. Matinee shows will be at 3:00 PM on June 23, 29, and 30, while evening shows will be at 7:00 PM on all show dates. Tickets are priced at PhP 850 for the general public (exclusive of service fee), Php 680 for Senior Citizens, PWDs, and Tanghalang Ateneo Alumni, while Ateneo students (LS, SHS, JHS) may avail for their tickets priced at Php 600.

