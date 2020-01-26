Repertory Philippines Opens 83rd Season With Sarah Ruhl's STAGE KISS

Tarek El Tayech, Missy Maramara play the

romantic leads in Sarah Ruhl's Stage Kiss.

Fantasy or Reality? Which is which? When does a stage kiss cross the delicate line into a real one?

Manila, Philippines - Repertory Philippines' (REP) first offering for its 83rd season is Sarah Ruhl's Stage Kiss. Ruhl, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, also wrote the plays The Oldest Boy, The Clean House, and In Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), which REP staged in 2017. Stage Kiss plays at the Onstage Theatre, Greenbelt Mall 1, Makati City, from 7 February to 1 March 2020.

"Art imitates life. Life imitates Art. When two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. Stage Kiss captures Ruhl's singular voice with a funny and charming tale about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss - or when actors share a real one," its synopsis says.

Carlos Siguion-Reyna (Walang Sugat, Katsuri) directs REP's production of Stage Kiss. Missy Maramara and Tarek El Tayech play the romantic leads. Also in the cast are Robbie Guevara, Jamie Wilson, Andres Borromeo, Justine Narciso, Mica Pineda, and Nick Nangit.

In REP's 83rd season, Nilo Cruz's Anna in the Tropics, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, follows Stage Kiss. Directed by Joey Mendoza, Anna in the Tropics, features actors Joshua Spafford, Skyzx Labastilla, Paolo O'Hara, Brian Sy, Gab Pangilinan, Gie Onida, and Madelaine Nicolas.

Also in the pipeline are REP's productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel and Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman's Snow White and the Prince. Toff de Venecia directs Carousel, which stars Gian Magdangal and Nikki Gil. Joy Virata, on the other hand, directs Snow White and the Prince.

Get the best deals on tickets to Stage Kiss HERE.

Photo: Repertory Philippines





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories