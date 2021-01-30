Repertory Philippines Announces Online Voice Classes

Repertory Philippines has announced online vocal classes. The workshops will take place February 22-March 20, 2021.

Get one-on-one vocal training from the company's multi-talented REP performers who can help you develop better singing techniques, improve your vocal range, learn how to project your voice, achieve a better grasp of your musical style and build more confidence as a singer.

The workshops are designed for ages 7 and up. There will be 12 one-on-one sessions that will be one hour each.

To register, head over to www.bit.ly/2zMOV14 or email marketing@repphil.org or repphilfoundation@gmail.com.