Photo/Video: The Show Must Go On for Moscow Ballet's SWAN LAKE in Manila; Show Runs Now Thru 6/22

Video: Oliver Oliveros

It was a night filled with a dramatic turn of events!

Manila, Philippines--Last night, approximately an hour before the curtain was raised for Moscow Ballet "La Classique's" production of Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" at the New Frontier Theatre, the show's local promoters Yuri and Beth Mercado officially announced that the run has been canceled, which disappointed many.

Some headed home; some stayed, including BroadwayWorld, who hoped for some positive developments.

Lo and behold, we got an SMS text alert that said, "The show will push through at 9:15 p.m.," which was originally scheduled at 8 p.m.

The Mercados, who are first-time producers of a major ballet production, were swift enough to iron out a few contractual issues with still undisclosed parties. Mr. Mercado told BroadwayWorld, "We're still doing the full run [June 15-22] of 'Swan Lake.' We're glad many have stayed."

Accompanied by the 35-piece Russian Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Yaroslav Tkalenko, this production of "Swan Lake" features Bolshoi Ballet stars Alexander Volchkov in the role of Prince Siegfried and Anastasia Goryacheva in the dual roles of Odette/Odile, which she shares with Mariinsky Theatre star Oksana Bondareva, who opened the show.

Of note, it was in 1972, upon the invitation of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, when Bolshoi Ballet stars first performed on the Philippines' stage. Such has been a rare event since then, which explains the apparent excitement of local dance-theater audiences over this production of "Swan Lake."

"Swan Lake:" tells the four-act tale of tragedy and romance between the charming Prince Siegfried (Volchkov) and the cursed Princess Odette/Swan Queen (Goryacheva, Bondareva), and the evil spell that threatens their life of happiness together.

Also in the corps de ballet are 80 dancers from the Moscow Ballet "La Classique." The renowned classical ballet company was founded in 1990 by the Union of Theatre Activists of the USSR.

Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" premiered in 1877 at Moscow's prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, one of the Russian capital's landmarks. All over the world, "Swan Lake" is well-loved for its famous dances "Swan Lake Suite Op. 20" and "Dance of the Little Swans."

Moscow Ballet "La Classique's" "Swan Lake" runs now through Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the New Frontier Theatre, Araneta Center, Quezon City. Get tickets from TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketNet.com.ph.

Use MasterCard to get a 10% discount. Students, senior citizens, and PWDs can avail of a 20% discount. For groups of 30 and more, get a 25% discount. Also, an additional free ticket is given to families and friends of five.

Photos: New Frontier Theatre

Alexander Volchkov, Oksana Bondareva

Oksana Bondareva

Alexander Volchkov, Oksana Bondareva

Alexander Volchkov

Moscow Ballet dancers

Alexander Volchkov, Oksana Bondareva

Oksana Bondareva





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories