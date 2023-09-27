Photo/Video: HAMILTON Officially Launches First International Tour

Manila, Philippines--Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Hamilton” officially began its first international tour with its cast members, plucked from various “Hamilton” productions worldwide, making their bows on Sept. 21, 2023.

Jason Arrow, who plays Alexander Hamilton, is from the original Australian cast; Rachelle Ann Go, who plays Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, is from the original London company; and David Park, who plays Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, is from the second U.S. National Tour, among others.

“The response from the audience in the Philippines on opening night was truly incredible. I can’t wait to share it with more audiences as we continue to add dates to ‘Hamilton’s’ first-ever international tour,” said Michael Cassel.

Featuring a distinctive score that fuses rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

“Hamilton” opened on Broadway in 2015 and has profoundly impacted various cultures, politics, and education beyond the U.S.

The musical features the book, music, lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

It plays at The Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City until Nov. 26, 2023, ahead of performances in Abu Dhabi in Jan. 2024.

Michael Cassel Group, one of the world’s leading live entertainment producers, premieres “Hamilton” in Manila on the same week as the nine-time Tony-nominated jukebox musical “& Juliet” in Singapore, which runs shorter than “Hamilton,” until Oct. 15, 2023.

Photo/Video: Michael Cassel Group

'Hamilton' cast take their bows.

Deundre' Woods, Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrrow, and Darnell Abraham lead the cast.

