Photo Coverage: World Premiere of DOLOROSA Opens Tanghalang Ateneo's 41st Season

Manila, Philippines--In a theatrical season of women-powered plays, Tanghalang Ateneo (TA), via Peter Zaragoza Mayshle's three-act play "Dolorosa," dares to answer the question: are Feminism and Christianity mutually exclusive?

"At first, it seemed near impossible to reconcile Faith and Feminism. Faith, never divorced from its institutionalization in religion, and religion--a product of a feudal society that enforced the 'secondary nature,' not mention male ownership, of women--that has so often used to undermine and subjugate what is feminine," says the play's dramaturg Elisa Ofilada.

"The primary characteristic of religion is its roots in feudalism, and 'Dolorosa' exposes this through the very personal lens of family issues. In my opinion, it also effectively portrays the collective woman's struggle for freedom within the individual narratives of our exceptionally intriguing leads [in the play]," Ofilada adds.

Directed by a woman director Jenny Jamora ("Every Brilliant Thing," "33 Variations"), "Dolorosa," opens the campus-based theater company's 41st season, which also has in the pipeline a reimagined version of Sophocles' Greek tragedy "Antigone" and Caryl Churchill's classic feminist play "Top Girls."

"In its 41st season, TA gives voice to the university's resistance against the toxic masculinity that's weakening our society today by celebrating women and honoring their strength, devotion, and love," says President of the Loyola Schools Fr. Jett Villarin.

Running for three hours, Mayshle's "Dolorosa," tells the different stories of three generations of women who belong to one family; these stories--at times untightened, wandering--are interwoven by their family's unremitting devotion to the religious icon "Mater Dolorosa."

The play features Bibeth Orteza (Pilar), Ron Capinding (Mariano), Claudia Enriquez (Elena/Claudia), Bowie Gutierrez (Victoria/Alicia), Zoe de Ocampo (Pilar), AJ Umali (Padre Galiano/Pablo/Tasyo), Sabrina Basilio (Chedeng/Mitring), Dani Capinding (Jacinta/Mary Mystical Rose), Francesca Lois Dela Cruz (Judiel/Mary Star of the Sea), Kat Dizon (Bernadette/Mary Seat of Wisdom), Kim Donato (Lucia/Mary Mirror of Justice), Shaun Ervin Ocrisma (Elsa/Mary Tower of Ivory), Darl Anne Dominguez Alba (Ensemble), Zarya Almocera (Ensemble), Nicole Chua (Ensemble), and Mekaella Mendoza (Ensemble).

Jomelle Era (movement design), D Cortezano (lighting design), Earvin Estioco (assistant lighting design), Arvy Dimaculangan (scoring and sound design), Benjamin Padero (production design), Carlo Tabije (production design), Zoe de Ocampo (graphic design), Robin Aronson (vocal coach), and Rachael Swartz (text coach) complete its artistic team.

"Dolorosa" runs now until Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Doreen Black Box, Soledad Pangilinan Arts Wing, Arete, Ateneo de Manila University.

Buy tickets (P450-500) via http://bit.ly/DOLOROSA.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Claudia Enriquez

Claudia Enriquez

The Company

Sabrina Basilio

The Company

Zoe de Ocampo, Bowie Gutierrez

Zoe de Ocampo, audience

Kat Dizon

Claudia Enriquez

The Company

Zoe de Ocampo, Bibeth Orteza

Zoe de Ocampo

Bowie Gutierrez

Bibeth Orteza

Claudia Enriquez

Claudia Enriquez

Mater Dolorosa (head)

Zoe de Ocampo, Bowie Gutierrez





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories