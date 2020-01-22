Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With San Pedro Calungsod The Musical, Starring Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos plays the young missionary, Pedro,

in San Pedro Calungsod The Musical.

Manila, Philippines - This year, 2020, marks the return of one of the more successful stage musical adaptations about the life and death of Saint Pedro Calungsod (1654 - 1672), a young Filipino missionary and the second Filipino saint. Prinstar Music Philippines' production of San Pedro Calungsod The Musical, which features the book and lyrics in English by Antonio Rommel Ramilo and music by Ramilo and pop star-thespian Gerald Santos, kicks off its Manila run this Friday, 24 January 2020, at 3 p.m., at Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Santos will reprise the role of Saint Pedro Calungsod, which he originated in 2014. Alongside Santos, veteran theater actor Kuya Manzano will also revisit the part of Father Diego de San Vitores, a Spanish Jesuit missionary who introduced the Catholic Faith in the island of Guam in 1668.

Also joining the cast are Vince Layson Vicentuan (Choco), Heidi Arima (Mother), Hutch Perales (Matapang), Jhay R Baccol (Hirao), Jude Matthew Servilla (Young Missionary), Josh Ocampo (Young Missionary), Juris Ocampo (Young Missionary), Vince Conrad (Young Missionary), Joanna Sibonga (Ensemble), Jessa Padilla (Ensemble), Marion Dizon (Ensemble), Renren Tiongson (Ensemble), Christine Wico Laforteza (Ensemble), and Jerome Ferguson (Ensemble).

San Pedro Calungsod The Musical follows the young saint's "humble beginnings in the Visayas to his martyrdom in the Ladrones Islands in Guam...The story also focuses on the special bond between Father Diego Luis San Vitores, who headed their mission team in Ladrones Islands, and Pedro, who was the youngest [16-year-old] missionary in his team. Pedro became Father Diego's eyes, literally, as he experienced problems with his sight during their mission works," the show's synopsis says.

San Pedro Calungsod The Musical, then produced by Redlife Entertainment Productions, held its world premiere at the Skydome, SM City North EDSA, in November 2014, nearly two years after the saint's canonization in Vatican City. The musical has since toured several cities in the Visayas and Mindanao. More than 50,000 people have seen the show.

The production's creative/production team includes Ramilo (Director), TJ Ramos (Music Supervisor), Peggy Rico Solis (Production Manager), Jun Pablo (Set Designer), Alpauline Grace Pena (Stage Manager), Catherine Faith Binas (Assistant Stage Manager), Luis Galang (Technical Director, Lighting Designer), Morris Philip Mercado (Sound Engineer), and Catherine Faith Binas (Choreographer).

Besides the performance at Cuneta Astrodome, the show will also play at Saint Cecilia's Hall, Saint Scholastica's College in Manila on 22 February and 29 February 2020, at 6 p.m., and at Music Museum in Greenhills, City of San Juan, on 25 February 2020, at 7 p.m.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Gerald Santos leads the cast of San Pedro Calungsod The Musical.

(Center) Book writer, lyricist, co-composer, and director Antonio Ramil Ramilo with the cast

The Company

The Company

The Company

Kuya Manzano, Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos leads the cast of San Pedro Calungsod The Musical.

Gerald Santos leads the cast of San Pedro Calungsod The Musical.

The Company

Kuya Manzano

Gerald Santos





