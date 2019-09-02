PHOTOS: Lea Salonga Headlines Resorts World Manila's PERFECT TEN: A Gala Performance

Click Here for More Articles on LEA SALONGA

Manila, Philippines--Resorts World Manila (RWM), the Philippines' pioneering integrated resort-township, welcomed back Tony winner, Disney Legend Lea Salonga as they celebrated RWM's 10th anniversary via a two-night concert billed as "Perfect Ten: A Gala Performance" at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre held Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Lea was a featured performer at RWM's first Grand Fiesta Manila celebrations in 2009--RWM's opening year. Since then, Lea has made several performances at RWM's Newport Performing Arts Theatre and the Marriot Grand Ballroom at the Marriott Hotel Manila, which is part of RWM's mixed-used resort-township.

Joining Lea in this milestone concert were fellow "Miss Saigon" alums Michael K. Lee ("They're Playing Our Song," "Allegiance") and Tanya Manalang ("Miss Saigon," "Ang Huling El Bimbo"), and young talents Esang de Torres ("Les Miserables," "Matilda The Musical") and Nicole Chien ("Matilda The Musical").

Directed by Floy Quintos, "Perfect Ten: A Gala Performance," presented by RWM, in cooperation with Ultimate Shows Inc. and Full House Theater Company Inc., was accompanied by the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga.

Besides world-class performances at RWM's Newport Performing Arts Theatre, RWM also provides numerous recreational facilities, global retail shops, premier digital cinemas, over 50 restaurants, and eight hotels: Maxims Hotel, Marriott Hotel Manila, Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel. Hotel Okura, Belmont Hotel, and Savoy Hotel.

Photos: Resorts World Manila

Esang de Torres, Lea Salonga

Gerard Salonga, ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra

Lea Salonga, Michael K. Lee

Tanya Manalang

Nicole Chien, Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Esang de Torres

Michael K. Lee

Lea Salonga

Tanya Manalang, Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Michael K. Lee

Lea Salonga

Nicole Chien

Tanya Manalang





