MATILDA THE MUSICAL International Tour Plays Manila March 2020; Releases Tickets With Special Discount Today!

The international tour of MATILDA

opens at The Theatre at Solaire in March 2020.

Manila, Philippines - GWB Entertainment, along with GMG Productions & Virtus Live, is delighted to announce that the international tour of the multi-award-winning show Matilda The Musical is finally making its way to Manila for the very first time. Matilda opens at The Theatre at Solaire in March 2020. The stage adaptation of the much loved Roald Dahl classic was originally produced for the stage by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

Matilda begins performances in Manila on 05 March 2020 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Sign up for the GMG Newsletter and be one of the first to purchase tickets to the show, plus receive a special discount. Tickets will be exclusively accessible to those who are part of the newsletter beginning today, 26 November 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning today, 26 November 2019, at 3 p.m.

Just for today's release of tickets to Matilda, the producers are launching the Tuesday Special: One price across all orchestra seats, and one price across all balcony seats.

With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Winner of over 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical, Matilda is now in its seventh year in London where it continues to delight audiences of all ages.

The show is directed by Tony Award® winner Matthew Warchus.

Matilda premiered at the RSC's home in Stratford-upon-Avon, playing to sold-out audiences from November 2010 to January 2011. Capturing the imagination of young and old alike, the RSC transferred the production to London's West End in October 2011 where the show continues to play to sold-out houses at the Cambridge Theatre. Roald Dahl's magical story about a girl with extraordinary powers has been a favorite novel of millions of people across the world since it was published in 1988.

BUY TICKETS (https://bit.ly/2OFTRbE): GWB Entertainment, along with GMG Productions & Virtus Live, brings Matilda The Musical to The Theatre at Solaire beginning 05 March 2020.

Photo: GWB Entertainment





