Interview: Reb Atadero, Vien King Prove There Are No Small Roles

Manila, Philippines--In Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical, “tick, tick…BOOM!” the character of Michael is loosely based on the composer-lyricist’s best friend Matt O’Grady.

Reb Atadero and Vien King alternate playing Michael in 9 Works Theatrical’s restaging of “tick, tick…BOOM!” which runs until this Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

Atadero is one of the most sought-after theater actors today. He’s also a singer, host, voice actor, director, and content creator. He’s a multiple Philstage Gawad Buhay nominee: Best Lead Actor in a Musical (“Ang Huling El Bimbo”), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”), and Best Lead Actor (“The Graduate”). He was last seen in Sandbox Fest 2023’s “Lungs.”

Conversely, King was hailed Best Actor in a Musical by the LEAF Awards (2019) and Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards (2020). He’s also a commercial model, international performer, and TV and film actor. He was last seen in “Disney in Concert: Live Your Dream” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” was originally a solo piece and first performed in 1990. After Larson died in 1996, David Auburn, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Proof,” reconfigured and restructured the monologue into a three-actor musical. The role of Michael, the lead character Jon’s childhood friend who gave up acting to pursue a more lucrative marketing career, was put in.

When asked if Atadero also found himself in the same predicament as Michael, he said, “As an artist in the Philippines, I’ve had to be pragmatic about almost everything. The salary disparity between TV and theater actors is a heartbreaking reality I live with.

“I’ve had to turn down doing a show I want because I needed to do more events to pay the bills. Why things are like this is a discussion for another day, but as it stands, yes. Any self-sustaining actor will find something relatable with Michael, Jon, and Susan [Jon’s girlfriend].”

(L-R) Vien King (Michael), Khalil Ramos (Jon), and Kayla Rivera (Susan)

Accustomed to playing leading man roles, his most memorable was Giorgio in Stephen Sondheim’s “Passion,” King has been grateful for playing Michael, a support role. “It’s true that lead roles must be portrayed with much gravitas. But as cliché as it sounds, there are no small roles.”

He added, “Character roles have always been one of my dreams because these are the roles that give more dimensions to a show through different layers of depth, a more comprehensive array or spectrum of emotions, and a more extensive plot line for the audience to enjoy.

“I feel very fortunate to be part of this musical because not only was I given a support role, but I was given different roles [e.g., waiter, grocery store staff, etc.] to portray in one show, with extremely different personalities that I needed to embody.”

Contrary to King, Atadero remarked, “I’ve played more character roles than lead roles throughout my career. And these shape-shifting character roles require a certain level of skill, courage, and precision, which is both a challenge and privilege for any actor who gets to play them.”

“tick, tick…BOOM!” follows Jon (Khalil Ramos, Jef Flores), an aspiring Broadway musical theater composer still waiting for his big break at 30. Jon’s girlfriend, Susan (Tanya Manalang, Kayla Rivera), wants to settle and move out of the big city. Jon’s best friend, Michael (Reb Atadero, Vien King), enjoys a flourishing career in marketing-advertising. While Jon still juggles waiting tables at the Moondance Diner in SoHo and the early production of his original musical “Superbia,” which remains unproduced in real life.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Larson; additional script by Auburn; vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus; direction by Guevara; scenography by Mio Infante; lighting design by Shakira Villa Symes; sound design by Bam Tiongson; hair and makeup by Myrene Santos; choreography by JM Cabling; and musical direction by Daniel Bartolome.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” was originally produced on Off-Broadway by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.

Photos: Reine Bantang