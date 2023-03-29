HAMILTON in Manila Commences Pre-Sales on April 20

Manila, Philippines--Hamilfans need not wait any longer as the Asian premiere of the groundbreaking, mainly sung-through and rapped musical, "Hamilton," featuring the music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will commence advance ticket sales on April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Ticket concierge, TicketWorld, said, "We expect high demand for tickets and encourage [the public] to share this news with friends and family to ensure they're signed up to the waitlist to access pre-sales."

You may sign up for the waitlist HERE.

Create your TicketWorld account HERE.

[Hamilton's] international tour is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater, and Michael Cassel, and presented in Manila by GMG Productions.

Seller said, "From the spectacular opening night in Sydney in 2021, through the sensational seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane, and, soon, Auckland, audiences have embraced 'Hamilton' with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined."

"Hamilton" tells the unlikely story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first United States treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

"[Hamilton] is musical theater's most innovative, original, and transformative best. It's an absolute joy to bring it to Asia for the first time and to assemble a cast of the best performers from all over the world to deliver it," said Cassel.

Notable "Hamilton" stars, who have crossed over to making movies, TV shows, and other theatrical projects, include Miranda ("Mary Poppins Returns," "In The Heights"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("Murder on the Orient Express," "Harriet"), Philippa Soo ("Amelie," "Camelot"), Daveed Diggs ("Snowpiercer," "The Little Mermaid"), Anthony Ramos ("In The Heights," "She's Gotta Have It."), Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Cyrano," "Mrs. Fletcher"), Jonathan Groff ("Frozen," "Little Shop of Horrors"), Christopher Jackson ("When They See Us," "Moana"), and Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story," "The Prom").

Filipino talents who also took part or are still performing in "Hamilton" productions globally include Rachelle Ann Go ("Les Miserables," "Miss Saigon"), Christine Allado ("The Prince of Egypt," "Here Lies Love,"), Marc Dela Cruz ("If/Then," "The Fantasticks"), and Jon Viktor Corpuz ("A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The King and I")

Thomas Kail is the director; Andy Blankenbuehler, choreographer; Alex Lacamoire, musical supervisor and orchestrator; David Korins, set designer; Paul Tazwell, costume designer; Howell Binkley, lighting designer; Nevin Steinberg, sound designer, and Charles G. LaPointe, hair and wig designer.

"Hamilton," which has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

Photo: Daniel Boud