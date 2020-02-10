Gab Pangilinan Will Play Gloria Estefan in ON YOUR FEET! in the Philippines

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group's upcoming production of the Broadway and West End hit musical ON YOUR FEET! has found its lead star who will play the iconic and multi-awarded singer Gloria Estefan.

After a long search, Gab Pangilinan, who has starred in musicals such as BEAUTIFUL, ANG HULING EL BIMBO, SIDE SHOW, MULA SA BUWAN and RAK OF AEGIS, will take on the coveted lead role of Gloria, one of the most celebrated and successful singers of all time. Gloria Estefan, who has won 7 Grammy Awards, herself approved the casting of Gab after viewing her audition videos which were sent to her by Bobby Garcia, director of the production.

Gab says of her casting, "Being cast as the one and only Gloria Estefan is beyond anything I've ever imagined. She has made impossible things possible in her life worth many lifetimes and her incredible life story has touched the lives of so many young dreamers, including mine. What a huge blessing it is to be given the opportunity to portray Gloria, a truly iconic woman of hope and strength. It will be a challenge but one that I welcome with open arms. I am so grateful. I can't wait to start working on this. And also, I can't wait to put my dancing shoes on! "

Bobby Garcia, who will soon be directing the international premiere of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical THE BAND'S VISIT, says, "From the moment she stepped in to audition, it was clear that Gab was the front runner for Gloria. Her preparation, focus, grasp of the material and of Gloria and the Miami Sound Machine's music and style were evident throughout the audition process. Gloria viewed the audition videos and immediately loved Gab. We are thrilled that one of Philippine musical theatre's brightest young stars will be taking on the role of this remarkable and inspiring woman who has rocked the music industry for four decades. If there is anyone who can get a Manila audience to Conga other than Gloria herself, it's Gab."

ON YOUR FEET! is the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, two people who believed in their talent, their music and each other, and became an international sensation. Universally crowd-pleasing and uplifting, ON YOUR FEET! is a celebration of greatest hits that will have audiences dancing in the aisles. Featuring "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more, ON YOUR FEET! is a portrait of a legendary artist that reveals fierce determination and visionary creativity matched with the exhilarating energy of the Miami Sound Machine. ON YOUR FEET! features music and lyrics by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and a book by Alexander Dinelaris. ON YOUR FEET! is presented through a special licensing agreement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! is part of Atlantis Twenty Twenty, a season of musicals that includes the international premiere of THE BAND'S VISIT, which opens on March 13 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati, and the classic musical OLIVER!

ON YOUR FEET! will run at the Circuit Performing Arts Theater, Makati from November 13 to December 6. For show buying and group packages, contact Atlantis Theatrical at shows@atlantistheatrical.com.





