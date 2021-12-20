Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Philippines:

Best Direction Of A Stream

Emmanuel Casil and Thea Emia - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro 55%

Cheese Mendez - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 25%

Cheese Mendez - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: STAGES - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 7%

Juan Ekis - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PAKIRAMDAMAN - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 7%

Luke Vicente - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PSYCHO 4 U - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Rajah Sungahid, Mar Villacarlos - THE WORLD WILL KNOW: AN ONLINE MUSICAL THEATRE CONCERT - Young Thespians of Cebu 41%

Cheese Mendez - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 26%

Mar Villacarlos - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro 20%

Cheese Mendez - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: STAGES - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 8%

Juan Ekis - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PAKIRAMDAMAN - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Aicelle Santos - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 52%

Pepe Herrera - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association 48%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Carl Catubay - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro 48%

Denise Castillo - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: STAGES - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 16%

Txavi Evangelista - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 11%

Diandra Concepcion - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 7%

Diego Aranda - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 5%

Kayla Natividad - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PSYCHO 4 U - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 5%

Patty Villacorta - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PAKIRAMDAMAN - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 4%

Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 4%

Rhenwyn Gabalonzo - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: STAGES - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 1%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE WORLD WILL KNOW: AN ONLINE THEATRE CONCERT - Young Thespians of Cebu 72%

FACE OFF - Vaudeville theatre Company 28%

Best Streaming Play

NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro 54%

ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 30%

SINONG MAG-AADJUST?: STAGES - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 10%

SINONG MAG-AADJUST?: PSYCHO 4 U - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Czyril Cabahug - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro 59%

Jom Villanueva - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 7%

Luke Vicente - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 6%

Tarek El Tayech - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 6%

Terry Domondon - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 6%

Juan Ekis - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 5%

Jom Villanueva - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PAKIRAMDAMAN - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 3%

Patty Villacorta - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 3%

Francis Lorenz Visco - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 2%

Jubi Pelayo - SINONG MAG-AADJUST: PSYCHO 4 U - Theatre Titas, S.E.L. Productions 2%

Ria Manalese - ANTONIO & PERFECTO - The Cheese Way 2%