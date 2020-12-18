DOT, TPB Promote Pinoy Christmas Through Music

To usher in the Domestic Tourism Campaign in this holiday season, the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, launched "Pasko Na!", an Audio Video Presentation (AVP) promoting traditional Filipino Christmas practices through Ryan Cayabyab's original composition that spreads positivity and holiday cheer while aptly reminding of health and safety protocols.

"Mr. Cayabyab's festive music helps us push our domestic tourism campaign further by depicting our rich culture, and highlighting the spirit of Bayanihan that has kept us strong and united as Filipinos through this pandemic,'' said Tourism Chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

The Pasko Na! Christmas AVP was officially launched on December 16, 2020 during the 8th Session of the TPB Weekly Members' Chat. Bohol Governor Arthur Yap and Tangub City Mayor Jennifer Tan of Misamis Occidental shared how local Christmas traditions in the country are celebrated in Bohol and Tangub.

Governor Yap presented Kasadya sa Bohol, his flagship Christmas project to commemorate the nativity scene in various interpretations using indigenous materials and crafts across the various municipalities in the province of Bohol. Mayor Tan showcased Tangub's Christmas Symbols Festival, touted as the longest running Christmas festival in the country, where illuminated figures of iconic international landmarks can be seen in its Christmas Village.

"DOT-TPB takes on the vital responsibility to help lighten and lift the mood of Filipinos this yuletide season. Although the pandemic has altered the means of celebrating festivities, the whole campaign reminds us that the Filipino Christmas spirit will always be celebrated, and will always be in our homes," Secretary Romulo-Puyat noted.

