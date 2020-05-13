Broadway Youth Cebu Prepares Cast of HAIRSPRAY JR. Via Virtual Revue

Cebu City, Philippines - Community theater company Broadway Youth Cebu (BYC), which trains homegrown talents, recently held its annual musical theater boot camp showcase via a virtual Broadway revue, now available on YouTube. The 40-minute revue features this year's batch of young workshoppers, below the age of 19, who will also perform in a licensed production of Hairspray Jr. on 8-9 August 2020.

The revue, co-directed by Everild Catugal, featuring the musical direction by Fitzgerald Galenzoga and choreography by Alfie Mosqueda, highlights excerpts from popular Broadway musicals Showboat, Oklahoma, West Side Story, Cabaret, The Wiz, The Phantom of the Opera, The Secret Garden, Disney's The Lion King, In The Heights, and Hamilton.

"With the [national] government announcing social distancing measures [due to the current health crisis], BYC had to adapt its 'Summer 2020 Musical Theater Workshop' virtually via Zoom meetings," said Allan Nazareno, BYC co-founder and artistic director. "Over the course of eight sessions in two weeks, the students underwent a musical theater boot camp, aimed at training learners of varying stage performance skills, with activities that allow them to discover musical theater history and abilities."

The workshop has also allowed online conversations with seasoned practitioners such as stage actress-singer Anna Fegi Brown, former Miss Saigon (UK/Korea Tour) dance captain Arnold Trinidad, and local actor-director Tiffany Neri. These artists shared tips and techniques to improve their understanding of the theater as a medium.

BYC's "Class of 2020" is made up of Ciara Baricuatro, Shaiya Burlat, Yna Cajipe, Eli Cartagenas, Justine Catane, Niko Chu, Francis Dee, Alyssa Fernando, Lexie Garcia, Aidan Go, Caitlyn Go, Josh Gonzaga, Danikah Jabines, Grant Lim, Cher Lozada, Bloom Mapalad, Raphaelle Nava, Nessi Neri, Annika Occubilo, Bea Ogapong, Glenn Ogapong, O'Brien Ogapong, Sky Parado, Geriwell Pino, Inaki Rosello, Dave San Nicolas, Gabby San Nicolas, Mikaella Santos, Alexis Semilla, Clariza Sevilla, Gadie Shaw, Jaienne Suralta, Julia Tan, Tristn Tolentino, and Tyler Tolentino.

BYC's upcoming production of Hairspray Jr., presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), runs 8-9 August 2020 at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Auditorium.

Get updates on BYC's Facebook Page.





