Benilde Theater Arts Explores Alternate Realities in THE BOARDING HOUSE

'With a crisis changing the global landscape, Teatro 77 wants to answer the question: What do we do with theater in the new normal?'

A first for Benilde Theater Arts, The Boarding House, written by Phoebe Lina and performed by Teatro 77, will premiere online at ExploreLunan.web.app on November 7, 2020 (Act 1) and November 12 (Act 2). With subtitles in Filipino and English, the two-act play explores seven artists facing different types of crises in an alternate Philippine universe called Lunan City. Mythical creatures, sentient objects, and "Lunanites" inhabit this play's virtual environment.

"A play you play through," The Boarding House is an interactive digital product that allows the audience to choose which episode to watch or which room to enter first to alter their viewing experience. A fully-interactive map is provided, along with useful content about the play's universe and characters. This ensures that each audience's viewing experience is unique.

Admission to The Boarding House is free, but any donation is welcome, too.

Teatro 77 (Cadaver, Dakilang Teatro ng Daigdig) is the production house of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde's theater arts program. Its members are made up of international and local artists with expertise in graphic arts, production design, and performing arts. In The Boarding House, Teatro 77 envisions a theatrical experience that challenges the traditional dramatic form.

Teatro 77, listed as a non-profit organization, donates to various campaigns that resonate with its members, such as education, mental health, and local art appreciation. Any proceeds from The Boarding House will be donated to local artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

