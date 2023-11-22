Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy

‘Hamilton’ closes its nearly three-month, sold-out run at The Theatre at Solaire this Sun., Nov. 26.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024 Photo 2 MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024
Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Th Photo 3 Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Thani Manila
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale Photo 4 Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy

“Oceans rise.

Empires fall.

It’s much harder when it’s all your call.”

– “What Comes Next?” from “Hamilton”

Manila, Philippines--How the 18th-century American Revolutionary War is depicted in the Pulitzer Award-winning musical “Hamilton” continues to thrill patrons and theatergoers, now in its last week at The Theatre at Solaire. This production marks “Hamilton’s” first international tour, which will soon transfer to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in January 2024 and the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore in April 2024.

Based on the 2005 biography of the renowned revolutionary Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow, “Hamilton” is a sung-and-rapped-through musical exploring Hamilton’s rise to becoming an influential figure in American politics as he was the first US secretary of the treasury from 1789-1795. The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical made its Broadway premiere in 2015.

The musical’s central theme on political ambitions and human frailties parallels to those of the oppressed and conflicted is relatively timely in today’s society. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s unorthodox rendering of music, which transitions from hip-hop to R&B to pop, makes America’s Founding Fathers’ stories engaging and relevant. His lyrics are integral to the storytelling about US history, political alliances, and fleeting transition to power.

The international touring company comprises an interracial cast of talents plucked from various and previous productions worldwide, with undeniably astounding and commanding stage presence.

Jason Arrow is leading the pack in the titular role, who raps his lines effortlessly and flawlessly without dropping his character, which is phenomenal. His cocksure interpretation of the character vibes pure effectiveness throughout the show. Darnell Abraham establishes America’s first president, George Washington, as a fearless father figure to Hamilton, making him an essential foundation for Arrow’s characterization of the titular role.

Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy
Original 'Hamilton' Australia cast Jason Arrow (Alexander Hamilton) leads the international tour. (Michael Cassel Group/Daniel Boud)

Rachelle Ann Go reprises her role as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, which she originated in the 2017 West End production. Go lifts the crowd’s energy as she performs “Helpless” with exceptional vocal technique. Her 11 o’clock number “Burn” transforms her bright persona to a deep melancholy as personified in the dying scene in “Stay Alive (Reprise).”

As one of Hamilton’s political rivals and one of the show’s narrators, DeAundré Woods compellingly demonstrates a three-dimensional Aaron Burr; Woods previously played Hamilton on the US National Tour.

As King George, who ruled the British Empire during the American Revolutionary War, Brent Hill has only a few scenes, but his comedic scenes are highly entertaining and genuinely mesmerizing. His sidesplitting deliveries of “You’ll Be Back,” “What Comes Next?” and “I Know Him” effectively drive the spectators crazy, especially in Act Two’s “The Reynold’s Pamphlet.”

David Park, also from the US National Tour, impressively throws his shot at playing dual characters, Marquis de Lafayette, a general in the American Revolutionary War, and Thomas Jefferson, America’s third president. Changing characters is challenging as the actor needs to detach himself from each one physically and vocally, but Park makes the shift look seamless and easy.

The other cast members who pull double roles in the show, such as Elandrah Eramiha (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), help strengthen and illuminate many of the musical’s themes. Eramiha is as innocent as Peggy and lascivious as Hamilton’s conning mistress, Maria.

Love is another prominent theme in “Hamilton,” which is the source of comfort and strength in difficult times for every main character, such as the unconditional love between Alexander and Eliza and the paternal love of Burr and Hamilton with their children.  The musical also celebrates the power of family and friendship in creating a solid foundation for their life’s pursuits.

The unlikely story of Hamilton, an immigrant orphan born in the West Indies yet determined to make a mark in a new country, speaks to audiences on many levels. The idea of revolution and fighting for one’s freedom and human rights, the people coming together to fight for a common cause, and the universal message of hope, perseverance, and forgiveness profoundly impact various cultures, politics, and education beyond the US. Distinctly, this is the show’s resonating legacy.--with additional words by Oliver Oliveros and Gilbert Kim Sancha

Photos: Michael Cassel Group/GMG Productions


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast Photo
Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is looking for its principal and supporting casts for 'One More Chance, The Musical,' based on Cathy Garcia-Molina’s 2007 hit film of the same name, and now featuring the music of folk-pop band Ben&Ben.

2
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs Let It Go/Finale Photo
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

Broadway leading ladies Anneliese van der Pol, Aisha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, and Steffanie Leigh, together with Adam J. Levy and Benjamin Rauhala, music supervisor, kicked off 'Disney Princess The Concert' Philippine tour at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati, over the weekend.

3
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024 Photo
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024

Due to the overwhelming demand during pre-sale, presenter GMG Productions has announced Cameron Mackintosh’s globally-acclaimed revival production of Alain Boublil and Claude Michel Schonberg’s 'Miss Saigon' will extend its run in Manila until May 5, 2024; the original closing date was Apr. 21.

4
Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Th Photo
Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Thani Manila

This Saturday, Nov. 11, a masterclass on international floral design titled “Nature Meets Fashion” will be held at the Mayuree Ballroom, Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City, with Jerry Sibal, theatrical producer-director and event designer, spearheading the event.

From This Author - Rayne Jarabo

BWW Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful LegacyBWW Review: HAMILTON Builds An Impactful Legacy
Review: Marriage is Not Perfect; It Never Will BeReview: Marriage is Not Perfect; It Never Will Be
BWW Review: ISLAND SONG is Worth the Watch, Amid Streaming HiccupsBWW Review: ISLAND SONG is Worth the Watch, Amid Streaming Hiccups

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
Hamilton in Philippines Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
Tabing Ilog in Philippines Tabing Ilog
PETA Theater Center (11/10-12/17)
Snow White & The Prince in Philippines Snow White & The Prince
Onstage Theater (9/16-12/17)
Miss Saigon in Philippines Miss Saigon
The Theatre at Solaire (3/23-5/05)
Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan in Philippines Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan
Guang Ming College Tagaytay (11/17-12/22)PHOTOS
Sandosenang Sapatos in Philippines Sandosenang Sapatos
CCP Black Box Theater (11/17-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You