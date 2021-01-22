Ateneo Blue Repertory Premieres Online Musical PARTY WORTH CRASHING

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Manila, Philippines -- Campus-based Ateneo Blue Repertory (blueREP) has announced its upcoming online musical, "Party Worth Crashing," featuring the lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and music by Brian Lowdermilk, YouTube content creators, songwriters, and dramatists. The online production will stream via Ticket2Me.net on January 23, 25, and 29, 2021. Tickets start at P250 only.

Like most theater companies--professional, community, or school-based--blueREP couldn't stage physical productions yet, due to the pandemic. In fact, bluREP's production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Next to Normal" was cut short in March last year.

In "Party Worth Crashing," besides Kerrigan and Lowdermilk's songs, the production also features the original book by Marty Nevada, Ricci Recto, and Robert Gueco Tan, who also directs. "The musical is our first attempt at an online production taken a step further by employing devised theatre in its creative process," says Estefani Contreras, blueREP's VP for external affairs.

"Party Worth Crashing" focuses on the youth, coming-of-age, and life lessons. It tells the story of a group of twenty-somethings who are forced to confront their struggles with love, loss, and growing older.

The production features cast members Jim Magtibay (Miggy), Inaki Rosello (Shane), Aylli Cortez (Kal), Juliane Kuan (Reyna), Cara Mamonong (Sam), Daniella Villa (Kelly), Justina Estuar (Jules), Veejay Atienza (Alfonso), Kezia Obbus (Jessie), Marie Kris Dabbay (Danielle), Kathryn Briones (Gwen), Leila Milana (Isabela), and Teofilo Alain Alqueza Jr, (Chris).

Rounding out its creative and production team members are Maia Dapul (musical director), Evee Raypon (movement designer), Shaun Ocrisma (production designer), Yanna Parpan (production designer), Ary Dimaculangan (sound engineer), LJ Galvez (scorer), Ariel Cerino Ignacio (editor), Dana Lee (graphic designer), Ange Manalastas (assistant director), Robert Bradly Hao (assistant director), Anne Chan (assistant musical director), Luis Valencia (assistant musical director), Giulia Martinez (assistant movement designer), Sofia Tan (assistant movement designer), Julia Santiago (assistant production designer), Kristina Ticzon (assistant production designer), and Carlos de Guzman (assistant graphic designer).

