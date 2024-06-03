Video: Amina Robison & Mariah Ghant On Designing Arden Theatre's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Arden Theatre's Once on This Island Director Amina Robinson and Assistant Director Mariah Ghant share clips from the show and reveal what it takes to develop a musical's look and feel.

"I like the process of collaboration; that is one of my favorite things. I don't like to go into projects knowing everything about how I want things to look and how I want things to sound... I like to understand the story in a really deep way, I like to understand the story that I want to tell with the material, and then I like to just present what inspires me to the designers. One of the things for this in particular once we decided it was going to be Haiti 2024..." said director Amina Robinson.

The cast includes Chabrelle Williams (Mama Euralie), Christopher Faison (Tonton Julian/Servant), Nadia Ra’Shaun (Ti Moune), Ethan B. Walker (Daniel), Sydney Banks (Andrea), Tiara Greene (Asaka), Ryane Nicole Studivant (Erzulie), Jessica Johnson (Papa Ge), Curtis Wiley (Agwe), Olivia Fowler (Little Girl), Miles Davis Tillman (Armand/Chorus), Taylor J. Mitchell (Storyteller/Chorus), Jamie Powell (Storyteller/Chorus), and Eliana Pinckney (Storyteller/Chorus).

The creative team includes Director Amina Robinson, Assistant Director Mariah Ghant, Choreographer Devon Sinclair, Music Director Gina Giachero, Assistant Music Director Jay Rosen, Set Designer David P. Gordon, Lighting Designer Alyssandra Docherty, Costume Designer LeVonne Lindsay, Sound Designer Liz Atkinson, Stage Manager Alec E. Ferrell, and Assistant Stage Manager Lyndsey Connolly.

