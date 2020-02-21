Vans Gives A Band! Program Gives Philadelphia Public Schools $100K for Music Programs

Tierra Whack partnered with Vans Gives A Band! yesterday to present five Philadelphia area public schools with an award of $100K total in musical equipment and to further fund the school's music programs. Philadelphia native and pioneering musician Tierra Whack, who was schooled in the same system, alongside Vans's Sr. Manager Brand Marketing, Lifestyle, Brooke Burt, were on hand to present the award Samuel Fels High School, Frankford High School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, John Bartram High School, and South Philadelphia High School.

Each school brought their own flavor to the presentation, with many of the school bands' performing their own music in kind. Frankford highlighted their drumline, while School For Girls showed their skills on the strings. A Bartram student jumped on stage to show Tierra Whack their rap skills, while the school band performed a Juice WRLD track for the rapturous crowd. The day concluded at South Philadelphia, where their cheer team put on a Cheer worthy display and closed out with a special performance by their resident rap crew.

The event ties in with last fall's House of Vans Philadelphia Pop-Up as a way to say thank you to the city following the hugely successful experience. The three day event featured a custom made skate park, live music, which Tierra Whack headlined one evening, as well as local food trucks, workshops and markets.

Tierra Whack spoke on the partnership saying "We have so many legends from Philly and just to be able to follow in their footsteps is amazing. I'm just so happy to give back to these kids. Visiting their schools and talking to them was such a surreal moment. It's made me realize - wow, I'm really doing what I've always wanted to do, which is help give back to my city."

Over 15 Philadelphia schools submitted applications to the Vans Gives a Band! Program. As part of Vans' commitment to enabling creativity in local communities, the iconic shoe and fashion brand was pleased to be able to help these schools in uplifting their music programs. The five recipient schools join 14 other schools in Brooklyn, New York and Detroit, all cities that have hosted House of Vans locations and implemented the Give A Band! program.

Vans Gives a Band! was created as a House of Vans legacy program to inspire and empower students to embrace their creativity through music and bring attention to diminishing music education budgets. Vans believes everyone should be empowered to express themselves creatively and should be given the tools to do so.

Photo Credit: Laura June Kirsch





