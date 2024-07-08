Tickets On Sale Now For Kennett Symphony's 84th Season in 2024-2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chester County's only professional symphony orchestra, Kennett Symphony, and Music Director, Michael Hall, have just announced their 84th season! It includes one special event and seven exciting concerts.

"Our talented musicians, dedicated Board of Directors, and I are thrilled to share our 2024-2025 Season! In our Masterworks Series, we will be joined by three accomplished guest soloists - Lun Li, Benett Tsai, and Ana Vidovic. There are also several more intimate concerts highlighting our brass, woodwind, and string ensembles. From passionate performers to thoughtful music selections, these events taking place in outstanding venues throughout the Brandywine Valley are sure to inspire. Thank you to our community for their continued support of our musicians and the performing arts, we look forward to seeing you this season", said Michael Hall, who is in his 11th season as Music Director.

Kennett Symphony offers innovative, first-class programming in an approachable environment creating excitement that is electric. Their latest season is sure to dazzle with the Masterworks Series, Reimagined Concert Experience, Holiday Concert, Family Concert, and Mother's Day Chamber Music. Audiences of all ages will be entertained by timeless classics, festive tunes, engaging experiences, and intimate performances, concluding with a fiery fiesta.

2024-2025 Season:

The season kicks off with the Kennett Symphony's annual fundraiser, The Classics 2024 on Sunday, October 6th, 2024 from 10:30 AM-2:00 PM at Brantwyn Estate in Wilmington, DE. This garden party event features beautiful and historic automobiles from the early 20th century to the present and helps bring innovative, first-class programming to Chester County. The event begins with an open bar and Grand Parade in front of Brantwyn Mansion followed by a gourmet brunch catered by the DuPont Country Club. Afterward, there will be a casual viewing of show cars with live entertainment by the Klinefelter Quartet. The event concludes with a presentation of the People's Choice Best of Show Award

The season officially begins on Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at 3:00 PM with Masterworks 1: Classical Brilliance at Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester, PA. Hear Jessie Montgomery's Strum, Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto performed by Lun Li (soloist) and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony no.8. Tickets include a pre-concert talk with Music Director, Michael Hall, the full show, as well as a post-concert Q&A with the conductor, soloist, and select musicians.

Immerse yourself in the world of classical music at the Reimagined Concert Experience on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024 at 3:00 PM in the Grand Ballroom at Mendenhall Inn. Hosted by Music Director, Michael Hall, enjoy the perfect marriage of music and visuals as multimedia projections bring the music to life with informative, captivating imagery. It's perfect for first time attendees, as well as patrons who would like a renewed appreciation for the timeless beauty of classical music. Hear Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 45 "Farewell" seated in the round. With options for food and drink, this casual setting encourages an open and friendly atmosphere. Tickets include the concert, a glass of wine or other beverage, and hors d'oeuvres with a cash bar available on-site.

Welcome winter at the Holiday Concert with KS Brass Quintet on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at 6:30 PM in the Auditorium at Chester County History Center in West Chester, PA. Get into the holiday spirit with festive music for brass. The historic halls of this award-winning museum with over 300 years of Chester County history will be decked with swag and decor, a true winter treat. With ample boutique shops, galleries, and restaurants nearby, it's the perfect start to the holidays.

In the New Year, warm up at the Family Concert with KS Woodwind Quintet on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Kennett Library in Kennett Square, PA. Woodwind Wonders: A Family Musical Adventure is a fun and interactive concert for kids! It is an ideal concert for the entire family and a fun, engaging way to learn about the instruments of the woodwind family.

Experience awe and wonder at Masterworks 2: Inspirations on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 at 7:30 PM in the Longwood Exhibition Hall at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. This graceful program is inspired by Longwood's beautiful surroundings. Hear Gabriel Fauré's Masques et Bergamasques, Luigi Boccherini's Cello Concerto in B Flat Major performed by Benett Tsai (soloist), Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte, and Ottorino Respighi's Three Botticelli Pictures.

Treat the most important woman in your life to the Mother's Day Chamber Music with KS String Quartet on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Copeland Lecture Hall in Winterthur, DE. This celebration features intimate chamber music by members of Kennett Symphony's String Quartet. Attendees may add on tickets to Winthur's Museum, Garden, Library and Exhibitions - including 90,000 objects in the 175-room mansion Henry Francis du Pont called home, 1,000 acres of rolling hills, streams, meadows, and forests, as well as a research center dedicated to America's artistic, cultural, social, and intellectual history from colonial times into the twentieth century.

Closing out the season with a spectacular concert finale, Masterworks 3: Fiesta is on Thursday, June 26th, 2025 at 7:30 PM in the Open Air Theatre at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. Hear Gabriella Ortiz's Kauyumari, Manuel De Falla's Ritual Fire Dance, Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez performed by Ana Vidovic (soloist), Lloyd Weber's Music From Evita, Arturo Piazzolla's Libertango, Georges Bizet's Selections from Carmen, and Alberto Ginastera's Estancia: Ballet Suite.

To ensure the best possible seat selection, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Visit https://kennettsymphony.org or call 610-444-6363 to reserve your seats. Please note that tickets for Masterworks 1 will be sold on Uptown's website and Mother's Day will be sold through Winterthur's website, coming soon.

