Theatre Philadelphia Reveals Lineup For 2024 Philly Theatre Week

Theatre Philadelphia has announced the return of Philly Theatre Week featuring performances, readings, workshops, pre-sales and special events from April 4 to April 14, 2024. Now in its seventh year, Philly Theatre Week returns as the biggest theatre event of the year, returning to stages and venues in Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, and surrounding counties. Audiences are invited to experience new works, world premieres, tried and true favorites, new companies - and more. Festivities will kick-off with a special Philly Theatre Week Preview on Monday, April 1st at 6:00 pm at the annual Raise Your Voice event at Temple Performing Arts Center on the Temple University Campus. Audiences will get to experience a sampling of performances and previews from participating companies and artists, plus celebrated local theatre artist Ontaria Kim Wilson will give a special keynote address. Theatre Philadelphia will also present three other curated events this year including a story slam, virtual poetry event and community picnic. For the second year in a row, all events feature pay what you can tickets in order to encourage and welcome new audiences to discover theatre while encouraging returning patrons to make donations and invest in our theatre community. Tickets for the preview and all shows/events are on sale and available at www.phillytheatreweek.com. Follow Theatre Philadelphia on social media for updates at @theatrephiladelphia.



“We are excited to be back for our seventh annual Philly Theatre Week and to be continuing its mission for more accessible theatre for the Greater Philadelphia community,” said Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director Sabriaya Shipley. “In addition to the theatre companies and artist collectives joining us, Theatre Philadelphia is curating in person and virtual discussions, podcast conversations, digital interactive campaigns, and community centered events that engage with various intersections of the theatre community. We hope that Philly Theatre Week continues to be a time of year for celebrating, honoring, and gathering the Greater Philadelphia community around the current theatre season offerings and also giving tangible resources or connections to put towards the next Philly theatre season”



Philly Theatre Week was created to spotlight the artists, organizations and theatres that have made the region one of the most vibrant and creative scenes in the country. For 2024, look for dozens of events both in the city and in the suburbs for theatre goers of all ages, interests and experience levels. Events year are broken down into TheatrePhiladelphia curated events and events by participating theatres and artists.

THEATRE PHILADELPHIA CURATED EVENTS

Raise Your Voice Kickoff Celebration

Monday, April 1, 6:00pm

Temple Performing Arts Center

1837 N Broad Street, Philadelphia



Join the theatre community on April 1, 2024, at the Temple University Performing Arts Center to kick off the 7th Annual Philly Theatre Week! This year's kickoff is in partnership with the annual Temple Theatre's Raise Your Voice event, raising awareness and celebrating the diverse voices in our Greater Philadelphia theatre community. See preview scenes, songs, and interactive performances from participating 2024 Philly Theatre Week companies. This year's celebration will also feature an opening keynote address from Philadelphia director, producer, playwright, actress, educator, and choreographer Ontaria Kim Wison

Theatre Philadelphia & First Person Arts Story Slam: Theatre 215: I Hope You Get It

Saturday, April 6, 3:00pm

Adrienne Theatre

2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia



Prepare your monologue for this theatre final. Hear stories about life as a theatre student, whether in college or working with a mentor. Theatre Philadelphia and First Person Arts team up to share intergenerational stories about the journey of studying to be and becoming the artist you want to be. Featuring storytellers, Jamie J Brunson, Justin Jain, Jenna Kuerzi, Gabriela Sanchez, Sharese Salters, and Zuhairah McGill

Creative Fire: For Audre and Beyond - Virtual on-demand video

Wednesday, April 10

Ticketleap



In honor of Poetry Month and in celebration of poetry as performance being a vital part to theatre, Theatre Philadelphia in partnership with Erica Hawkins from Black Girl Filming has created a short film celebrating the erotic and creative fire as defined by Audre Lorde. Lorde defines erotic as creative energy empowered [and] … those physical, emotional, and psychic expressions of what is deepest and strongest and richest within each of us, being shared: the passions of love, in its deepest meanings. The erotic is a source of knowledge. Featuring poets, Sabriaya Shipley, Steph Ox, Ryann, and comedian Dr. Holly, Creative Fire for Audre and Beyond is a testament to the contributions Black Brown, and Indigenous women and femme artists lend to theatrical and cinematic storytelling.

Theatre Philadelphia & Yes And.. Collaborative Arts Community Picnic

April 13th, 3:00pm

21 W Washington Lane, Philadelphia, PA



Theatre Philadelphia is partnering with Yes- And Collaborative Arts for a community picnic featuring live music, indoor/outdoor games, a crafts circle, and a free book exchange. All leading up and encouraging the community to support youth-led theatre at the Yes And.. Shadow Company's show "The Meal".

THEATRE WEEK PERFORMANCES:

Time Frame

Sunday, April 14, 2:00pm

Acting Without Boundaries

Rendell Ballroom, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 South Broad Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Family-Friendly, Musical, Panel Discussion



Acting Without Boundaries will present scenes, songs and conversations on the theme of Time. Through the lens of disability, society and the performing arts, actors will explore and celebrate time and how time affects our lives. Actors from our Senior and Junior Programs will perform songs and share original material that show how time brings about new possibilities, new understandings, and fresh starts. Following the performance there will be a discussion with the actors, so that the audience can ask questions, and share their thoughts and observations.

Hatshepsut

Thursday, April 4, 7:30pm

Venice Island, 7 Lock Street, Manayunk

Friday, April 5, 7:30pm

First United Methodist Church, 6001 Germantown Ave,Germantown

Saturday, April 6, 2:00pm

Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street, Center City

Thursday, April 11, 7:30pm

Braid Mill, 441 High Street, Germantown

Friday, April 12, 7:30pm

Lil Filmmaker, 6156 Ridge Ave, Roxborough

Saturday, April 13, 8:00pm

Fleischer Art Memorial, 719 Catherine Street, South Philly

Beacon Theatre Productions

Comedy, Drama, World Premiere, BIPOC-led Company, BIPOC Stories



A new play and world premiere about the true story of an Ancient Egyptian Queen who became pharaoh and then was erased from history for over 3000 years. This dramedy tells the true story of Queen Hatshepsut, and serves as a reminder to us of the importance of remembering our history. Beacon Theatre has a mission to create affordable, accessible theater and always offers free/pwyc tickets.

Hoopsical: Remixed! An Anti-Bully Musical in One Act

Columbus Square Drama Club

Friday, April 5, 6:00pm

Friday, April 12, 6:00pm

Columbus Square Recreational Center

South Philadelphia

Comedy, Experimental, Family-Friendly, Musical, Food Included



School is in session, but a group of Bullies are failing on purpose. The teacher pleads with them to try and be better leaders. They go to recess. A new student brings hula hoops on the first day of school but is bullied by the class. Two friends make a stand and the three make a pact of friendship. They agree they will hula hoop together, and they even get all the students to play. The bullies apologize and learn to join in on the fun.

American History S_x

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Thursday, April 4, 7:00pm

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia

Comedy, Improv



American History S_x is an informative, raunchy, and occasionally wholesome comedy show in which comedian Bobby Sheehan combines his three passions: America, history, and s_x. During the show, the audience can ask questions, play a rousing game of “President or Poet”, and give Bobby some much-needed dating advice.

Laugh Of Totality

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Thursday, April 4, 8:30pm

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia



The total solar eclipse is approaching in April and what better thing to do than laugh in the face of it! Laugh of Totality is an evening of the funniest nerds, comedians, and scientists-turned-standup comics joking about the upcoming solar eclipse in cities that are in the path of totality (total eclipse coverage). Expect a ridiculous, raunchy, and informative night that will leave your brain and abs hurting from laughter. This nerdy comedy show is so well-rounded, we’re being protested by the flat earth society. This show features both national headliners and local comedians joking about the science, history, and culture of eclipses.

Political SOS: A Scientific Antidote to the End of Days

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Friday, April 5, 7:00pm

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia

Comedy



Absolutely sick of the three-ring circus that is our politics these days? So am I! Luckily, there's a field of research called political science that actually can help us understand the deep mechanisms that are making things feel so wrong in this country. Join me, your new favorite professor + comedian + circus performer, for a tour de force of the great mathematical and quantitative research to help us all figure out why things feel like such a mess -- and how we can steer things towards the better. This is a non-partisan show, meaning there is no deeper political agenda -- it's about classic research that's been going on for decades about what works, what doesn't, and why the political institutions and cultures we have are giving rise to the things we see. We'll learn, we'll laugh, and, my heavens, you'll even get a circus act by the end of it!

Electoral Dysfunction: Comedy, Yelling, Politics!

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Friday, April 5, 8:30 pm

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia

Comedy, Improv



Host Tom Brennan (Marvel Entertainment) and token Never Trump Republican Robert George (Bloomberg Opinion) discuss and debate the news of the week with a panel of special guests. Their debate will inspire the improv performed by some of Philly's best and funniest performers. Politics! Comedy! Yelling! All this and more as debate & improv collide in a night of comedy so fast, so furious that we'll all be impeached before the night is through. It's ELECTORAL DYSFUNCTION!

P_rn Stash

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Friday, April 5, 10:00pm

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia



Winner Best Comedy night in Philly Mag's Best of Philly 2023! What happens when the funniest comics along with a few sex educators sit down together and watch clips of porn in front of a live audience? A unique and magical comedy adventure that only happens on P_RN STASH. Games, prizes, oversharing, comedy. We all know you need to come, so do it.

Extra Credit: Educational Comedy For Short Attention Spans

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Saturday, April 6, 7:00pm

Theatre Exile. 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia

Comedy, Improv



A hilarious assembly of short, comedic performances with an educational spin with some of Philly's funniest performers. Check back for line-up!

Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures

Crossroads Comedy Theater

Saturday, April 6, 8:30pm

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S 13th Street

South Philadelphia

Comedy, Improv



Study Hall is now in session! This long running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational! Guests from all walks of life will lecture on a topic they are familiar with after which our cast of amazing improvisers will use what they learned (or didn't learn) to create hilarious scenes right before your eyes! Whether you were the class president or the class clown- you will love Study Hall!

The Land of Tales

Friday, April 12, 8:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 8:00pm

D& Experiences LLC

Zoom

Comedy, Family-Friendly, Improv, World Premiere, LGBTQIA+, Virtual



Welcome to the Land of Tales, a mysterious world filled with classic tales, complete with heroes and villains that are at once familiar and brand new. Venture with us into this strange new world and meet a fearless crew of adventurers!

The Last Yiddish Speaker

Friday, April 5, 7:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 2:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 7:00pm

Sunday, April 7, 2:00pm

InterAct Theatre Company

The Proscenium at the Drake, 302 Hicks Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Drama, World Premiere



In the years following a successful January 6th insurrection, a white supremacist regime has come into power. Paul and his teenage daughter, Sarah, live under the radar in a small town upstate as Christian-passing, despite being Jews who fled New York City. When an ancient Yiddish-speaking woman arrives on their doorstep, Paul and Sarah are forced to decide between fleeing again or fighting for their faith, their heritage and their identity.

Spotlight Series: A Closer Look

Sunday, April 14, 3:00pm

Monday, April 15, 7:00pm (pre-sale)

MusiCoLab

Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 Hicks Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Musical, Philadelphia Premiere, American Premiere, World Premiere, Reading



MusiCoLab, a new nonprofit that supports musical theater creators in our area, has presented over a hundred songs by Philly writers over the past five years in our Showcase Series. Our new Spotlight Series invites you to take “A Closer Look” at 30-minute selections from three new musicals by hometown composers and writers! “Far From The Tree” is based on Andrew Solomon’s award-winning book about non-traditional families; “Finding Madame Curie” is the story of a woman scientist who dares to pursue her dream in a man’s world; and “Red & Black” explores the ever-increasing struggles of young people in present-day America.“A Closer Look” is part of “Curtain Up Philly: A Celebration of New Musicals,” presented by MusiCoLab and three other Philadelphia musical theater companies this spring.

Spill the Tea with PDE

Monday, April 8, 6:00pm

Paper Doll Ensemble

Quigs Pub, 1714 Delancey Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Comedy, Devised, Experimental



Join Paper Doll Ensemble for a quirky and fun tea party benefiting their 2024 productions! A signature cocktail, games, and fun await at Quig’s Pub. Audiences also be the first to get “the tea” on our 2024 Fringe show with a sneak preview performance. Presence at this tea-riffic event will not only provide an evening of joy and laughter but also contribute to the realization of stories that inspire and empower.

The Lady's Not For Burning

Monday, April 8, 7pm

Philadelphia Artists' Collective

The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 Hicks Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Classics, Comedy, Drama, Reading



A cynical soldier, exhausted by the festering corruption of the world, stumbles into a town in the middle of a frenzied witch-hunt. Despite his world-weariness, he tries (in his own strange way) to save the condemned woman by marching into the mayor’s home and demanding to be hanged himself. When the mayor refuses, the soldier goes to greater and greater lengths to be difficult – after all, how ridiculous to refuse to hang a man who wants to be hanged, only to kill a guiltless woman who doesn’t want to die. Ironic, absurd, and deeply heartfelt, Christopher Fry’s curious rom-com is set “more or less” in 1400s England, and asks the question: in the maelstrom of an unjust world beset by righteous mobs, power-hungry leaders, and terrible violence, what can a single person do? A play of splendid poetry, wit, and sheer high spirits.

The Duat

(Pre-Sale)

Friday, June 7 at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 8 at 8:00pm

Sunday, June 9 at 3:00pm

Tuesday June 11 at 6:30pm

Philadelphia Theatre Company

Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Devised, World Premiere, BIPOC Stories



Taking its title from the mythical Egyptian afterlife, The Duat is a psychological portrait of Cornelius Johnson, a FBI counterintelligence officer, in a battle for his very soul. Using spoken word, North African drumming, and gorgeous choreography, this one-person world premiere is a poetic and virtuosic story of redemption.

Philadelphia Young Playwrights Spring Showcase

Thursday, April 11, 6:00pm

Philadelphia Young Playwrights

Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Reading, Workshop, Food Included



Join Philadelphia Young Playwrights for a celebration of student playwriting through readings of works in progress. The readings will highlight the work of students from throughout the Philadelphia area who are the playwrights of the next generation.

Macbeth

Thursday, April 4 7:30pm

Friday, April 5 7:30pm

Saturday, April 6 2:00pm

Saturday, April 6 7:30pm

Sunday, April 7 3:00pm

Thursday, April 11 7:30pm

Friday, April 12 7:30pm

Saturday, April 13 2:00pm

Saturday, April 13 7:30pm

Sunday, April 14 3:00pm

Quintessence Theatre Group

Sedgewick Theatre, 7137 Germantown Avenue

Mt. Airy

Classics, Drama



A kingdom at war. A celebrated soldier and his ambitious wife look to their future. Three witches promise power and prophecy greatness. Steeped so far in blood, screw courage to the sticking place, and allow vaulting ambition to reign… the Macbeths are back in town.

Perils of the Flowerbed

Saturday, April 6, 7:30 pm

Sewer Rats Productions

Community Education Center Meeting House Theatre, 3500 Lancaster Avenue

West Philadelphia

Drama, Philadelphia Premiere, Reading, LGBTQIA+



A young girl, Greta, comes to serve at a castle presided over by a baroness with a mysterious affliction, entering into a world of singing flowers and moonlit monsters. When the baroness' seductive brother returns from a long absence, Greta is caught up within the inescapable trap of the siblings’ furious and bizarre rivalry, and is confronted with strange affections on both sides.



"Perils of the Flowerbed"" is a Gothic exploration of queer desire and unreal bodies, of monstrosity, and the frightening inescapability of family ties. This staged reading by Sewer Rats Theatre Company brings the text to life with the fervor and precision of a string quartet, letting the playwright's haunting and poetic language sing.

Urinetown the Musical

Thursday, April 11, 7:30pm

Friday, April 12, 10:00am

Friday, April 12, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 13, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 14, 2:00pm

Thursday, April 18, 7:30pm

Friday, April 19, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 20, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 21, 2:00pm

The Department of Visual, Media, and Performing Arts at Rutgers University–Camden

Walter K. Gordon Theater, 314 Linden Street, Camden

South Jersey

Comedy, Family-Friendly, Musical



Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Friday, April 12, 8:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 8:00pm

Sunday, April 14, 3:00pm

The Drama Group of Germantown

First United Methodist Church of Germantown, 6001 Germantown Avenue

Germantown

Classics, Comedy, LGBTQIA+



The classical comedy by the wittiest play-write to put pen to paper is being produced as the great big gay farce it has always been. With a show about hiding identités this comedy brings the true self to the forefront.

The Grand Finale! - A Cabaret-Karaoke Party

Sunday April 14, Doors at 7:00pm, Show at 8:00pm, Karaoke until 11:00pm

The Hum'n'Bards Theater Troupe

The Painted Mug Cafe, 1527 Jackson Street

South Philadelphia

Musical, LGBTQIA+



On the final day of 2024 Philly Theatre Week, join The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe in their cabaret salute to finales! Send off the week with entertainment and mocktails at The Painted Mug Cafe, hosted by local singer and drag artist Patti LuStoned. Fancy dress is encouraged. There will be a karaoke afterparty until 11pm.

Gilbert & Sullivan & Cocktails

Saturday, April 13th, 7:30pm

The Savoy Company of Philadelphia

Trinity Memorial Church, 2212 Spruce Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Classics, Musical, Drink Included



The Savoy Company of Philadelphia will be performing selections from a number of Gilbert & Sullivan Operas, accompanied by three cocktail pairings.

Dare Night - National Treasure

Friday, April 5, 7:00pm

Friday, April 12, 7:00pm

Theatre Contra

The Playground at the Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Comedy, Experimental, Improv, Reading

Go To This Place. Here's The Treasure. Spend It Wisely



That’s right...we’re stealing the Declaration of Independence! Join Theatre Contra for the next iteration of their DARE NIGHT live movie reading series! We're taking the movie script of Nicolas Cage’s magnum opus and doing it live. The twist? You're in control! We'll be taking audience dares throughout the show, meaning you get to determine how the show unfolds...for better or worse.

An Enemy of the People

Thursday, April 4, 7:00pm

Friday, April 5, 7:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 2:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 7:00pm

Sunday, April 7, 2:00pm

Thursday, April 11, 7:00pm

Friday, April 12, 7:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 2:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 7:00pm

Sunday, April 14, 2:00pm

Yellow Bicycle Company

Yellow Bicycle Theatre, 1435 Arch StreetCenter City, Philadelphia

Classics, Drama, Experimental



Ibsen’s timely classic pits brother against brother when deadly bacteria is discovered in a spa town’s water supply. Where is the line between individual freedom and collective responsibility, and who should draw it?



Yellow Bicycle Company explores these urgent questions and more in Joshua Crone’s lean new adaptation featuring Marlon Brandon, Patricia Casperson, John Crann, James C. Gavin, Robert Guajardo, Seth Hammerman, Thoeger Hansen, Sylvette Mikell, Jonathan Power and Tiffany Ray.

The Meal

Saturday, April 13, 6:30pm

Yes! And... Collaborative Arts - Shadow Company

Germantown Mennonite Church, 21 W. Washington Lane

North Philadelphia

Devised, Experimental, Workshop, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC Stories



Ahoy sailors, you are formally invited to the Captain's Special Dinner! Wear your fanciest fit, bring your appetite and leave the kids at home (you see the captain had some... interesting affairs...). We hope you'll join us for this immersive experience!

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Nile

Friday, April 5, 8:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 8:00pm

Sunday, April 7, 2:00pm

Wednesday, April 10, 10:00am

Wednesday, April 10, 7:30pm

Friday, April 12, 8:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 8:00pm

Sunday, April 14, 2:00pm

The Ritz Theatre Company

Ritz Theatre Company, 915 Whitehorse Pike, Haddon Township

South Jersey

Classics, Drama



Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile, but fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a brutal murder. Under scrutiny are a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking conspiracy is laid bare.

The Zoo Story by Edward Albee

Thursday, April 4, 7:30pm

Friday, April 5, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 6, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 7, 3:00pm

Wednesday, April 10, 7:30pm

Thursday, April 11, 7:30pm

Friday, April 12, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 13, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 14, 3:00pm

Plays & Players

Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Street

Center City, Philadelphia

Classics, Drama



Plays and Players is thrilled to present Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story, their first fully produced non-co-production since 2017! This classic one-act explores themes of isolation, loneliness, miscommunication, social disparity and dehumanization in a materialistic world. A man (Kevin Bergen) sits peacefully reading in the sunlight in Central Park. There enters a second man (Robert Daponte). He is a young, unkempt and undisciplined vagrant where the first is neat, ordered, well-to-do and conventional. With provocative humor and unrelenting suspense, the young savage slowly, but relentlessly, brings his victim down to his own atavistic level as he relates a story about his visit to the zoo.

JMT Presents Bright Star

Friday, April 5, 8:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 8:00pm

Sunday, April 7, 3:00pm

Friday, April 12, 8:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 2:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 8:00pm

Jenkintown Music Theatre

Jenkintown High School, 325 Highland Ave, Jenkintown

Philadelphia Suburbs

Musical



Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past—and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, Bright Staris as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

The Good Person of Setzuan

Thursday. April 4, 7:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 8:00pm

Sunday. April 7, 2:00pm

Wednesday, April 10, 2:00pm

Thursday, April 11, 7:00pm

Friday, April 12, 7:00pm

Saturday, April 13, 8:00pm

Sunday, April 14, 2:00pm

The Wilma Theater

The Wilma Theater, 265 South Broad Street,

Center City Philadelphia

Drama



Three Gods come to the city of Setzuan looking for one good person. They cross paths with Shen Te, a downtrodden young woman trying to lead a “good” life amid the chaotic thrum and bustle of the shantytown. She offers the Gods shelter and, in return, they reward Shen Te with money that is intended as both a gift and a test. Shen Te initially attempts to maintain her charitable nature, but the hectic life of the city combined with the mounting needs of her neighbors lead her to assume an uncompromising alter ego who becomes consumed by the Gods’ challenge. The Good Person of Setzuan dares audiences to question what it means to be good and who gets to adjudicate right from wrong.