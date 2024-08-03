Tennessee Playwrights Studio to Present THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW at Philadelphia Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tennessee Playwrights Studio presents THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival as a stop on 2024 Fringe Festival Tour. The show will take place at Studio 34, 522 Baltimore Avenue in West Philly. Show times are: 9/13 7:30 PM, 9/13 9:00 PM, 9/14 8:30 PM, 9/15 8:30 PM. Tickets on sale now at https://phillyfringe.org/.

The history you didn't learn in school. Broken dreams. Deportation. Murder. Courage. Resilience. That Woman - The Monologue Show is a series of stories imagined from the perspectives of women involved with President John F. Kennedy - stories that in the past have often have been dismissed or deliberately silenced, including those of Ellen Rometsch, Blaze Starr, Mimi Alford, Mary Pinchot Meyer, Judith Exner and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Co-created by Molly Breen, director of Tennessee Playwright Studios and Angela Gimlin, COO of Inebriated Shakespeare Theater Company, along with eight fellow Nashville playwright/actors, the full production of this work originally premiered at the Darkhorse Theater in 2022 - in tandem with THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - and was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Now we look forward to bringing the 60-minute festival version of the show to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, with Breen directing and playing Mimi Alford alongside five local Philadelphia actors, including: Brookelyn Morehead as Ellen Rometsch, Jenna McLaughlin as Blaze Starr, Maria L. Riillo as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Emma Drennen as Judith Exner, and Nyazia Martin as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW 2024 Fringe Tour began at KC Fringe, with additional stops scheduled at St. Lou Fringe, MN Fringe, Rochester Fringe, Elgin Fringe and Charm City Fringe.

Nominated for three Nashville First Night Awards, including Outstanding Original Work, Play and Ensemble, THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW will provide a fascinating night of theatre that will have audiences discussing long after the curtain falls.

"I'm so thrilled to bring this show to Philadelphia" says Breen, "and I'm so impressed with the talent, not only in this cast, who are sure to impress with their depictions of these women, but by all the actors who auditioned for this show. I look forward to experiencing more local talent as a Philadelphia Fringe Festival audience member."

About Tennessee Playwrights Studio

Tennessee Playwrights Studio is a theatre production company and playwright development lab and directed by Molly Breen and founded in 2018 by Kenley Smith and Molly Breen to offer in-state playwrights the opportunity to develop fresh, incisive scripts that reflect a changing world. The TPS fellowship program helps playwrights develop new plays from idea to first draft in a supportive workshop setting. In 2019, TPS began mounting full theatre productions by Tennessee playwrights/creators, including: MAIDENS by Kenley Smith, THAT WOMAN - The Monologue Show (2022), THAT WOMAN - The Dance Show (2022), DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder (2022),THE SINS OF THE CITY by Shawn Whitsell (2022), FAN ME WITH A BRICK by Kenley Smith (2023), and ONLYFAM by Mary McCallum (2024). In January of 2021, TPS formed a partnership between TPS and two of the most productive and dynamic Black-owned theatre companies in Nashville: Destiny Theatre Experience and SistaStyle Productions for collaboration on the production of new works and educational programs, such as TPS Talks and TPS Scripts. TPS is a resident company of the Darkhorse Theater in Nashville, TN and is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization.

Comments