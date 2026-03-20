THE STINKY CHEESE MAN And Other Fairly Stupid Tales To Play Arden Children's Theatre

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Arden Children’s Theatre will present THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES beginning April 8 at the Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia.

Based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith and adapted by John Glore, the production will be directed by Steve Pacek and will run on the Arcadia stage, with opening night set for April 18 and performances continuing through May 31.

The production reimagines familiar fairy tales with altered outcomes and unexpected twists, including characters crossing between stories and narrators losing control of the narrative. The show is recommended for ages five and up.

Cast

Taysha Marie Canales will appear as Surgeon General, Ducky Lucky, King, Ugly Duckling, Little Red Running Shorts, Cinderella, Fox, and Stinky. Robi Hager will play Jack. Lee Minora will take on roles including Chicken Licken, Princess, Frog, DJ Ugly Backup, Stepmother, Little Old Lady, and Cow. Matteo Scammell will portray Cocky Rocky, Prince, Princess, Rumplstiltskin, Rabbit, Stinky Cheese Man, and Legal Guy. Leah Walton will appear as Red Hen, Goosey Loosey, Queen, Wolf, First Stepsister, Owl, Little Old Man, and Cow’s Hindquarters.

Creative Team

The creative team will include Steve Pacek as director, Kristin Finger as assistant director, Chris Haig as scenic designer, Alyssandra Docherty as lighting designer, Asaki Kuruma as costume designer, AJ Bloomfield as sound designer, and Robi Hager as music director.

Single tickets will start at $35, with performances running through May 31.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215-922-1122, or at the Arden Theatre Company box office, located at 40 N. 2nd Street in Philadelphia.