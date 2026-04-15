Video: Watch the Teaser For WILDERNESS GENERATION at Philadelphia Theatre Company

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Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) has released the trailer for the world premiere of Wilderness Generation, a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-nominated playwright James Ijames, whose breakout work Fat Ham earned the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and national acclaim.

The production, directed by PTC Co-Artistic Director and Obie Award winner Taibi Magar, serves as the final installment of the Citywide James Ijames Pass series and runs through May 3, 2026, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre (480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146).

Wilderness Generation features a dynamic cast of frequent Ijames collaborators, including Lindsay Smiling (Fat Ham, Kill Move Paradise, Moon Man Walk; How to Catch Creation, Hillary and Clinton at PTC) as Micah, Brenson Thomas (Fat Ham, Abandon world premiere) as Smitty, and Jessica Johnson (Fat Ham; two-time Barrymore Award winner) as Nicole. Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, A Raisin in the Sun; Ruined at PTC) plays Ramona, and Abdul Sesay appears as Donovan in their first James Ijames production. Thomas, Johnson, and Sesay make their PTC debuts.