Arden Theatre’s ROMEO & JULIET Adds Additional Performances

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Due to popular demand, Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company is thrilled to announce an extension of its current production of Romeo & Juliet, with two additional performances added.

The iconic Shakespearean drama will now run through Saturday, April 11, with newly added shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Directed by Barrymore Award–winning director Amina Robinson, the bold reimagining breathes new life into Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, confronting cycles of violence, power, and lost innocence with striking immediacy.

Blending contemporary and classical elements, the production draws on traditions of early oral storytelling and old-school theatrical magic to create a visceral, emotionally resonant experience. At once a story of beauty and brutality, Romeo & Juliet explores the risks we take for love, and the cost of a world unwilling to change.

All performances will take place at 40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.