Storm Large to Perform at Bucks County Playhouse's WOMEN OF NOTE Series

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Storm Large, the vocalist known for her work with Pink Martini and appearances on “Rock Star: Supernova” and “America’s Got Talent,” comes to Bucks County Playhouse for one performance only on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Originally scheduled to appear at the Playhouse earlier this year, Large’s performance has been rescheduled as part of the Playhouse’s inaugural Women of Note series, spotlighting distinctive female artists whose work bridges generations and musical traditions.

“Storm Large is the kind of singular artist we love to showcase at Bucks County Playhouse,” said BT McNicholl, Producing Artistic Director. “She is a commanding performer with an extraordinary voice and an unmistakable point of view. We’re delighted that we were able to reschedule her appearance and finally welcome her to our stage.”

Large rose to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS television series “Rock Star: Supernova,” building a devoted international following. She later appeared on the 2021 season of “America’s Got Talent” and is widely known as one of the lead singers for the internationally renowned band Pink Martini.

After spending the 1990s singing in San Francisco clubs, Large relocated to Portland, Ore., where a last-minute performance opportunity in 2002 launched a renewed career that quickly expanded to international stages. Her recent highlights include debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Seattle Symphony, as well as return engagements with major orchestras in Houston, Detroit, Toronto and London. She continues to tour concert halls nationwide with her band Le Bonheur and as a guest on Michael Feinstein’s “Shaken & Stirred” tour.

Large has performed with artists including Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, k.d. lang, Rufus Wainwright and George Clinton, and made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013 in Kurt Weill’s “Seven Deadly Sins.” She is also the creator and star of the autobiographical musical memoir “Crazy Enough,” which has been performed internationally and was adapted into a memoir published by Simon & Schuster and awarded the 2013 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction.

The Women of Note series was originally suggested by Bucks County Playhouse board member Mitch Berlin and is underwritten by Anna Bourne, Pamela Crawford and Kerrie MacPherson. The series celebrates contemporary female artists whose distinctive performances transcend genres and generations.

“There are a number of contemporary female artists making a name for themselves through artfully curated and creatively presented performances that transcend genres and generations,” Berlin said. “We’re thrilled to make artists like Storm Large accessible to audiences here in Bucks County and the surrounding region. The last time I saw Storm, she opened her set with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and closed with ‘Kids in America.’ Now that’s range!”

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